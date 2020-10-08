 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CROSS COUNTRY: Dodgeland lands two girls, two boys in top-10 at Lomira Invite
0 comments
web only alert

CROSS COUNTRY: Dodgeland lands two girls, two boys in top-10 at Lomira Invite

{{featured_button_text}}
Ava Raasch

Dodgeland's Ava Raasch heads for the finish line of the girls 5,000-meter race at River Bend Park in Horicon on Sept. 3 during the Dodge County Invite.

 DAN LARSON, Daily Citizen

Ava Raasch continued her impressive freshman season, covering the 5,000-meter course at the Lomira Invite in 20 minutes, 29 seconds to lead the Dodgeland prep girls cross country team to third place on Thursday.

The Trojans finished with 99 points, well back of champion Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran (28 points) and runner-up Lomira (49).

Also in the top-10 for the Trojans was Miranda Firari, who took 10th in 23:23.

Mayville’s Emma Karnitz took fifth in 22:18.

On the boys side, Dodgeland’s Evan Finger took fourth in 17:21 and Logan Pickart took 10th in 18:16 but the Trojans didn’t have a full line-up and so their team score was incomplete.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News