CROSS COUNTRY: Dodgeland lands two girls, two boys in top-10 at Lomira Invite

Ava Raasch continued her impressive freshman season, covering the 5,000-meter course at the Lomira Invite in 20 minutes, 29 seconds to lead the Dodgeland prep girls cross country team to third place on Thursday.

The Trojans finished with 99 points, well back of champion Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran (28 points) and runner-up Lomira (49).

Also in the top-10 for the Trojans was Miranda Firari, who took 10th in 23:23.

Mayville’s Emma Karnitz took fifth in 22:18.

On the boys side, Dodgeland’s Evan Finger took fourth in 17:21 and Logan Pickart took 10th in 18:16 but the Trojans didn’t have a full line-up and so their team score was incomplete.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

