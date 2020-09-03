CROSS COUNTRY: Dodgeland's Evan Finger wins Dodge County Invite, gives nod to seriously injured sister

He could only guess that he won — thus what he means by that last comment — based on his time (17 minutes, 28 seconds), because even though he did actually cross the finish line first, each of the five teams competing at the invite ran in separate waves. That meant Finger, whose Dodgeland team made up the first wave, had to wait and see all of the other times before knowing for certain that he was the medalist.

It also meant that he had to change his approach to the race a little bit.

“You had to run scared,” he said. “It’s like running in lane 8 in track — you had to keep pushing and telling yourself that you weren’t in the lead the entire race. You had to play the mental game a little more than usual.”

And because of the pandemic and the uncertainty hovering over the season — Will it finish? Will there be a state meet if it does finish? — Finger’s approach to the year as a whole has changed a bit this fall compared with last fall, when he ended up as the 40th overall finisher at the WIAA Division 3 state meet.

He’s not so much focused on tailoring his training to be at his peak two months from now — instead, he’s living in the moment.