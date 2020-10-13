CROSS COUNTRY: Dodgeland's Finger, Raasch finish as Trailways Conference boys, girls medalists; Trojans girls win team title

It was a clean sweep for Dodgeland’s prep boys and girls cross country teams on Tuesday afternoon at the Trailways Conference championships — at least as far as the medalists went.
Senior Evan Finger claimed the title in the boys race by finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 35.07 seconds — just less than 7 seconds ahead of runner-up Peyton Kane of Oshkosh Lourdes — while freshman Ava Raasch dominated the girls race, giving the Trojans both individual champions.
Raasch covered the girls 5,000-meter course in 20:19.87, well ahead of runner-up Mary Husman from Lourdes (20:51.00).
The meet was hosted by Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Dodgeland also took home the girls team championship, as Brielle Blome took sixth overall (21:53.84), Miranda Firari was seventh (22:00.09), Sayrah Benzing took 13th (23:26.04) and Syvana Benzing came in 21st (24:35.37).
Accounting for runners on teams whose lineups were incomplete, Dodgeland scored 37 points to narrowly edge runner-up Lourdes (41 points).
Riley Landsverk took 18th overall in 24:16.10 to lead the Rio/Fall River girls squad to fifth place with 109 points.
The Rebels boys team took fourth with 111 points, paced by Sam Salzman’s 20th overall finish (20:13.51). Teammate Josh Dietzenbach was right behind him in 21st (20:28.09).
Horicon took fifth with 111 points and was led by the tandem of Mason Holl (20:40.54) and Gavin Hensley (20:42.34), who took 23rd and 24th overall.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!