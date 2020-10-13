 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CROSS COUNTRY: Dodgeland's Finger, Raasch finish as Trailways Conference boys, girls medalists; Trojans girls win team title
0 comments
alert

CROSS COUNTRY: Dodgeland's Finger, Raasch finish as Trailways Conference boys, girls medalists; Trojans girls win team title

{{featured_button_text}}
Evan Finger

Dodgeland's Evan Finger flexes his bicep as he crosses the finish line of the 5,000-meter course at River Bend Park in Horicon on Sept. 3 during the Dodge County Invite. Finger, who claimed boys medalist honors, made the gesture as a show of support for his sister, Ava, who's currently in extensive rehab fighting to recover from a broken back she suffered 2 weeks ago. Finger was the boys medalist at Tuesday's Trailways Conference championships hosted by Palmyra-Eagle. 

 Dan Larson

It was a clean sweep for Dodgeland’s prep boys and girls cross country teams on Tuesday afternoon at the Trailways Conference championships — at least as far as the medalists went.

Senior Evan Finger claimed the title in the boys race by finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 35.07 seconds — just less than 7 seconds ahead of runner-up Peyton Kane of Oshkosh Lourdes — while freshman Ava Raasch dominated the girls race, giving the Trojans both individual champions.

Raasch covered the girls 5,000-meter course in 20:19.87, well ahead of runner-up Mary Husman from Lourdes (20:51.00).

The meet was hosted by Palmyra-Eagle High School.

Dodgeland also took home the girls team championship, as Brielle Blome took sixth overall (21:53.84), Miranda Firari was seventh (22:00.09), Sayrah Benzing took 13th (23:26.04) and Syvana Benzing came in 21st (24:35.37).

Accounting for runners on teams whose lineups were incomplete, Dodgeland scored 37 points to narrowly edge runner-up Lourdes (41 points).

Riley Landsverk took 18th overall in 24:16.10 to lead the Rio/Fall River girls squad to fifth place with 109 points.

The Rebels boys team took fourth with 111 points, paced by Sam Salzman’s 20th overall finish (20:13.51). Teammate Josh Dietzenbach was right behind him in 21st (20:28.09).

Horicon took fifth with 111 points and was led by the tandem of Mason Holl (20:40.54) and Gavin Hensley (20:42.34), who took 23rd and 24th overall.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News