CROSS COUNTRY: Dodgeland's Finger, Raasch, Horicon's Zamarano all headed to state

Evan Finger gets a medal for how he finished at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 meet held at UW-Parkside in Kenosha. He also gets a trip to next Saturday’s state meet in West Salem.

The senior on Dodgeland’s prep boys cross country team took first in the boys 5,000-meter race with a time of 17 minutes, 20.5 seconds — and in so doing, he claimed the first of the five individual state berths.

The top two teams advance, and then the best five individuals who aren’t on either of those teams also move on. Dodgeland didn’t qualify for sectionals as a team so Finger was running on his own.

The same wasn’t the case for Horicon’s Austin Zamorano, whose Marshmen did qualify as a team. They took fourth, however, and failed to advance.

Zamorano, however, is moving on. The junior took fourth overall in 17:53.7 and claimed the third individual spot.

Wayland’s Griffin Hughland finished three spots back of the fifth individual spot, taking 11th overall in 18:14.0.

On the girls side, Dodgeland freshman Ava Raasch is also moving on, having finished as the runner-up in the girls 5K with a time of 20:09.3.