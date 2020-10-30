CROSS COUNTRY: Each in their own way, Dodgeland's Finger, Raasch have overcome adversity en route to state meet

The circumstances of the season, though, did challenge Finger in the sense that he was often times away from his mom, Janelle.

“My biggest fan I would say,” he said of her. “She’s the biggest runner in my family — she does marathons and stuff, so we connect really well with running — and she’s been the one with Ava all the time. So sectionals was actually the first meet that she saw me win this year. The only other meet that she went to was Lomira, which was the only one I (didn’t win).”

Of his sister’s health at the moment, Finger said “she’s doing pretty good.”

“She’s getting around — getting to see the family again,” he added. “It’s been good having her home.”

As for his success last Saturday at UW-Parkside in Kenosha, where he was the sectional medalist with a time of 17 minutes, 20.5 seconds, Finger said it was largely the result of being “probably the most focused that I’ve ever been.”

“Probably 20-25 times, I kept thinking, ‘OK, just stick on this guy because I can out-kick him,’” he added. “I kept telling myself, ‘Sit and kick, sit and kick.’ That went through my head probably 25 times in the last two miles — just hang onto him.’”