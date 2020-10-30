CROSS COUNTRY: Each in their own way, Dodgeland's Finger, Raasch have overcome adversity en route to state meet

Life’s course covers a lot greater distance than the 5,000 meters mapped out for each prep cross country meet, but the two do mirror each other in a lot of ways.
There are twists, turns, and potholes on both. And the weather isn’t always sunny.
Dodgeland senior Evan Finger and freshman Ava Raasch know this. They’ve faced their share of adversity.
And both have grown from it.
Both will also be in action Saturday during the WIAA Division 3 state meet at Maple Grove Venues — a testament to not only their training and conditioning but to their mental toughness as well.
For Finger, he’s had to grapple with a lot of emotions in the aftermath of his sister Ava — a freshman this year — breaking her back in a mountain biking accident on Aug. 20, an injury that will likely leave her paralyzed for the rest of her life. He’s embraced them for the most part and drawn motivation from them.
Raasch, meanwhile, is a survivor of Leukemia cancer she had when she was a young child. She, too, has embraced the emotions that have come along with that reality and has funneled them into her everyday outlook.
Finger said early on in the season that thinking of his sister, who at the time was an inpatient at Shelby Ryan Rehabilitation Center in Chicago but is now doing outpatient rehab there, provided inspiration — helping to push himself harder.
The circumstances of the season, though, did challenge Finger in the sense that he was often times away from his mom, Janelle.
“My biggest fan I would say,” he said of her. “She’s the biggest runner in my family — she does marathons and stuff, so we connect really well with running — and she’s been the one with Ava all the time. So sectionals was actually the first meet that she saw me win this year. The only other meet that she went to was Lomira, which was the only one I (didn’t win).”
Of his sister’s health at the moment, Finger said “she’s doing pretty good.”
“She’s getting around — getting to see the family again,” he added. “It’s been good having her home.”
As for his success last Saturday at UW-Parkside in Kenosha, where he was the sectional medalist with a time of 17 minutes, 20.5 seconds, Finger said it was largely the result of being “probably the most focused that I’ve ever been.”
“Probably 20-25 times, I kept thinking, ‘OK, just stick on this guy because I can out-kick him,’” he added. “I kept telling myself, ‘Sit and kick, sit and kick.’ That went through my head probably 25 times in the last two miles — just hang onto him.’”
It worked, as Finger was able to pull away from Rocco Matteucci of Kenosha St. Joseph in the final half-mile and win by 3.7 seconds. Finger will be making his third trip to state and is looking to improve upon his 40th-place finish from 2019.
He did, however, say that his goal is to win his heat — because of COVID-19, the meet is spaced out across three heats throughout the day so there isn’t a big mass of runners on the course all at once — and he thinks he has a “good shot” at doing so.
Raasch is a newcomer to it all, although she was undefeated in middle school, she said.
She cruised last Saturday in Kenosha, taking second (20:09.3) by 31 seconds. Only Random Lake’s Halle Van Horn (19:33.5) was better.
The key to Raasch’s success has been positivity, most of which is drawn from her experience fighting Leukemia, which she was diagnosed with when she was 3½ years old.
“And I defeated it. That always motivates me,” she said. “I always think, ‘You are the toughest person you know, and everyone else on this course is running the same course and they’re in the same amount of pain, so you need to fight until the finish line.’”
Raasch, who got the remission diagnosis when she was 6, did add that because she was so young when she had Leukemia, she doesn’t remember much from the whole ordeal.
But she remembers enough to know it was a tough time.
“I remember seeing my mom crying, and I just wanted to fight for her and my family,” she said.
Her parents, Mike and Kari, have seen the way she’s grown as a result of her fight with cancer.
“It’s definitely made her a lot stronger of a person,” Mike said. “We show her pictures and stuff from back when she had it to kind of explain to her what happened and how things were. It’s hard for all of us to remember because it was so long ago but it seems like it was yesterday at the same time.”
“I think she looks at life a lot different,” added Kari. “I think she grew up faster than a lot of her friends.”
As for Ava’s positive outlook on things, that’s sometimes easier said than done. Fortunately for her, she’s persistent and not one to cave to negativity without a fight.
“If I catch myself getting really negative on myself, I always think, ‘Why are you here? Why are you fighting? And why are you running?’” she said. “And then I always stay positive.”
Ava said that Miranda Firari, a junior on the Trojans cross country team, also has played a big part.
“She’s always talking positive and she made me super positive and tough, mentally,” said Raasch, who also took Firari’s suggestion to listen to motivational speeches on Spotify on the bus on the way to meets, adding of those that they “always get me pumped up for the meets and ready to run.”
Ultimately, though, it’s Ava’s work ethic and unwavering dedication to getting better that has mapped her route to state.
“She’s got that determination to be better than she was last year or last race. She pushes herself hard,” Mike said. “She’s just a super hard-working girl and expects a lot from herself.”
Annette Barzano, Sofie Wolff
Logan McDonald
Logan Pickart
Nate Ritterbusch
Evan Finger
Warrick Gochenaur
Beaver Dam girls cross country
Beaver Dam girls cross country
Peter Kremsreiter
Emily Gutknecht
Gavin Czarnecki
Corey Gundert
Emma Bingen
Brielle Blome
Miranda Firari
Kelly O'Neill
Ava Raasch
Zakaree Reinwald
Austin Zamorano
Leah Burchardt and Natasha Hess
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!