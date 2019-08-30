The one thing new Beaver Dam prep cross country coach Emma Heuer likes about Saturday’s West Bend Invite is that it’s not your typical varsity/junior varsity meet.
The meet will consist of two races — one for juniors and seniors, and the other for sophomores and freshmen.
“I don’t want people getting it into their head that (the West Bend Invite) is a ‘meet’ meet,” Heuer said. “In my head, it’s more like a trial race just to see where we are at as a starting point.”
Times from West Bend will be used to set the Golden Beavers’ varsity lineup for their next meet.
“That’s nice in that regard, so I don’t have to jump the gun on anyone and give them an expectation,” Heuer said.
Heuer, a 2012 Beaver Dam graduate, competed in cross country and track and field at Winona (Minn.) State for three years. She takes over the program at her alma mater, succeeding Hans Gochenaur, who stepped down in the middle of the spring track and field season.
Heuer spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach under Gochenaur and is using the knowledge she gained to “switch things up” and to making things “more interesting for the runners.”
“That’s something I’ve been working on is trying to spice up workouts and make things interesting and practice more interesting to engage runners on a new level,” she said.
So far in the first couple of weeks of practice, Heuer said she likes what she’s seen from her team, which consists of 21 girls and 18 boys.
“Our team has definitely grown,” Heuer said. “In years past, I think last year we had 23-25, so it’s definitely a bigger group of kids.”
Heuer will have senior Jada Donaldson and junior Mariah Avarez return to lead the way for the girls. However, Heuer believes there will be a lot of contributions from a strong freshman class that is bringing in 10 runners.
“I think the incoming freshmen will be a good addition to our team because they’re all super competitive and ready to work hard,” Heuer said. “I think that will be good for the upperclassmen too, because it creates competitiveness within the team.”
Heuer is excited to see what freshman Jessica Redman can do this season.
“She’s always wanting to do more,” Heuer said. “Like after practice is done, she goes to the weight room and does bike work. I see her biking around town and she is totally committed to running.”
The biggest hurdle Heuer sees the girls having is their inexperience at the 5,000-meter race distance, compared to the mile and a half or two miles they were accustomed to in middle school.
“It’s a big question mark for the girls because I’m going into it thinking I can’t have too many expectations on the girls because they’re not used to running an extra two miles during the race,” Heuer said. “Those two miles are going to be a huge chunk. It’s going to be a learning curve for the first two meets for the freshmen.
“I’m not sure what to expect out of my upperclassmen just because the majority haven’t been here for the summer, but this past week, I think we’ll be pretty set and we’ll start climbing after our first meet.”
Heuer said she does have high expectations for the boys, though. In fact, if they can push each other to get better week by week, then she sees no reason why the Golden Beavers can’t make it to the state meet by season’s end.
That outcome will fall on a couple variables. The first is if junior Gavin Czarnecki can assume the mantle of No. 1 runner vacated by Cade Ferron, who is now running for Marquette University.
Ferron was the Beavers’ top runner last year and Czarnecki was a close second. Both worked out together and both made it to state as individual runners last season. Now, Czarnecki will have to “take ownership of his own training” this season, Heuer said, because the next tier of boys runners aren’t at his level yet.
“As long as he continues to work and do his runs at a pace he knows that he can do or that he did with Cade, he should be pretty successful,” Heuer said.
Heuer said the next group of runners would be Peter Kremsreiter, Marshall Kuhl, Aaron Uhrich, Luke Eberle and Dakota Eggers, which will be a “competitive group of guys.”
Heuer doesn’t think the gap between them and Czarnecki is so big that the team can’t accomplish its goals for the season.
The other variable standing in front of the boys will be “crunching times,” according to Heuer.
“It’s getting their times down as low as they can between getting the times as close to Gavin as they can,” Heuer said. “Obviously, with cross country, places count, so if there are 50 people between Gavin and our second runner, then we need to try crunching it down to 30.
“We’ve got to be more concerned about places and getting our times better so we can be better as a team instead of focusing on each person individually.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)