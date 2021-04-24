CROSS COUNTRY: Half-dozen Columbus runners garner all-conference honors at Capitol meet

NG/M, though, did make it a clean sweep of the team championships by winning the girls title with 18 points, well ahead of Columbus’ runner-up total of 53. Belleville took third with 62 and Heights was incomplete.

Rounding out all-conference recipients for the Columbus girls was junior Zoe Denk, who took 14th in 23:47.00.

“She’s done great. She has really improved this year and done a super job of coming back and getting to where she needs to be to compete today,” Hensler said. “So I was very proud of her.”

Senior Sage Roberts (16th in 24:42.65), junior Emma Paulson (17th in 24:48.40) and junior Geniveive Theilen (20th in 30:07.39) were Columbus’ other finishers to account for the team’s point total.

All things considered, Saturday was an overwhelming success for Columbus.

In fact, just getting out there and getting to compete this spring has been something to appreciate, Hensler said.