CROSS COUNTRY: Half-dozen Columbus runners garner all-conference honors at Capitol meet

COLUMBUS — Reasons to smile weren’t in short supply for those affiliated with the Columbus prep cross country program on Saturday morning.
The sun was out. Their Cardinals were playing host to the Capitol Conference’s alternate fall season meet at Columbus Country Club.
And the results were good.
Especially for Tucker McGee, whose fifth-place finish in the boys 5,000-meter race was the best of anyone for the Cardinals and also a new personal record.
“Tucker McGee has been one of the most improved kids I’ve seen from eighth grade to his sophomore year, and it’s been a pleasure to coach him. He ran in the 17s today — that’s two minutes faster than he ran last year as a PR as a freshman,” Columbus coach Marlin Hensler said of McGee’s time of 17 minutes, 37.86 seconds. “He has put in the hard work and is a wonderful kid to coach.
“I’m really excited for him that he got to be first team all-conference here today, because he has worked for it.”
McGee came in 5 ½ seconds behind fourth-place Tom Nelson of New Glarus/Monticello but was a little less than 9 seconds ahead of the sixth-place finisher, Braylon Hoesly of NG/M.
Belleville’s Carter Scholey, a freshman, easily took home medalist honors (16:46.18) by finishing 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Joe Quaglia of NG/M (17:11.44).
Making second team all-conference for the Columbus boys were junior Noah McGehee (11th in 19:19.41) and sophomore Nolan Staffaucher (12th in 19:28.88). Junior Ollie Cuccinotta (17th in 20:48.28) and senior Aiden Sample (23rd in 28:27.54) rounded out finishers for the Cardinals, who took third.
New Glarus/Monticello won the boys title with 22 points while Belleville was second (56 points) and Wisconsin Heights was incomplete.
“We’re a young boys team — we have one senior — so we’re going to be back and do very well. I’m very excited about that,” Hensler said. “New Glarus boys and girls, they have an incredible program. They do year after year. Hopefully someday maybe we can strive to do that. We’re not quite there yet. With the COVID and everything this year, numbers are a little lower than they usually were. But I still was very happy.”
The Columbus girls were without their top runner, sophomore Maya Pearcy, but still had sophomore Jaiden Dornaus (sixth in the girls 5K in 21:40.50) and junior Aurora Pennington (seventh in 21:51.05) make first team all-conference.
“They both ran great. They’ve been doing a super job for us all year long,” Hensler said.
Wisconsin Heights sophomore Samantha Herrling was the medalist, finishing in 20:30.41 to easily outpace runner up Lily Maynard of NG/M (20:46.20).
NG/M, though, did make it a clean sweep of the team championships by winning the girls title with 18 points, well ahead of Columbus’ runner-up total of 53. Belleville took third with 62 and Heights was incomplete.
Rounding out all-conference recipients for the Columbus girls was junior Zoe Denk, who took 14th in 23:47.00.
“She’s done great. She has really improved this year and done a super job of coming back and getting to where she needs to be to compete today,” Hensler said. “So I was very proud of her.”
Senior Sage Roberts (16th in 24:42.65), junior Emma Paulson (17th in 24:48.40) and junior Geniveive Theilen (20th in 30:07.39) were Columbus’ other finishers to account for the team’s point total.
All things considered, Saturday was an overwhelming success for Columbus.
In fact, just getting out there and getting to compete this spring has been something to appreciate, Hensler said.
“Quite frankly, that is a highlight for us,” he said. “We didn’t do anything all year long so to be able to come out and have a cross country season, and still have a conference meet, it’s kind of exciting. So that stands out. I think we did a great job here today, and the weather is unbelievable. Sometimes in the fall by the time conference comes, it’s a little colder. So that certainly stands out.
“We had a great season, and now we go to the sectional meet next week Saturday in Whitewater.”
