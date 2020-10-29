CROSS COUNTRY: Horicon's Austin Zamorano zooming off to state thanks to ramped-up routine

“If you ask anybody in our community,” Rodriguez said, “they know Austin Zamorano because he’s always out running."

Rodriguez mentioned he started running out of boredom during the spring quarantine, but "then it just became a passion for him. He was a good athlete previously — he was very dedicated in every sport that he did — but just seeing him realize that he had the ability to grow, and do amazing, was awesome.”

Zamorano may have been running to seek out some normalcy, but there was another motivation.

His brother, Brandon, made it to the individual state wrestling tournament this past February, thus lighting a fuse in Austin.

“I’ve always wanted to be successful in every sport I’ve ever done — I’ve always been a competitor — and as soon as I saw my brother go to state for his sport, I knew I could do it for cross country,” Austin said. “I was inspired by my brother and his accomplishments.”

As for killing time during virtual learning in the spring and then during a far-from normal summer, Zamorano said, “I didn’t have much to do, so I ran every day. I took maybe, I think, either one or two rest days, and I just made sure I was working hard to improve.