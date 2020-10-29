CROSS COUNTRY: Horicon's Austin Zamorano zooming off to state thanks to ramped-up routine

There haven’t been many good things to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic — and the need to stay socially distant from others and avoid large gatherings attempting to control the spread of the virus — but for Austin Zamorano, there has been at least one.
The junior on Horicon’s prep boys cross country team is in the best shape of his life.
“Last spring when we went on quarantine and the school was closed, he was at home doing online learning and he just realized he was bored and he was tired of being at home, so he would go out for runs,” Horicon coach Amy Rodriguez said. “So every day he was running, and he didn’t even realize that he was significantly improving each day. Over the summer he kept that up and then when we started practice (in August), he was in perfect, tip-top shape and ready to go.”
Zamorano took fourth at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional at UW-Parkside in Kenosha, covering the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 53.7 seconds to claim the third of five individual state-qualifying spots.
He’ll compete in the last of three heats — the meet is spread out across three races in order to avoid large masses of runners on the course at one time — this Saturday at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
He got there thanks to a lot of dedication.
“If you ask anybody in our community,” Rodriguez said, “they know Austin Zamorano because he’s always out running."
Rodriguez mentioned he started running out of boredom during the spring quarantine, but "then it just became a passion for him. He was a good athlete previously — he was very dedicated in every sport that he did — but just seeing him realize that he had the ability to grow, and do amazing, was awesome.”
Zamorano may have been running to seek out some normalcy, but there was another motivation.
His brother, Brandon, made it to the individual state wrestling tournament this past February, thus lighting a fuse in Austin.
“I’ve always wanted to be successful in every sport I’ve ever done — I’ve always been a competitor — and as soon as I saw my brother go to state for his sport, I knew I could do it for cross country,” Austin said. “I was inspired by my brother and his accomplishments.”
As for killing time during virtual learning in the spring and then during a far-from normal summer, Zamorano said, “I didn’t have much to do, so I ran every day. I took maybe, I think, either one or two rest days, and I just made sure I was working hard to improve.
“I picked certain routes that I thought was the best fit for the day to get me better. I worked on speed, hills and distance. It was just improvements along the way — baby steps. I would do the same route every couple days or weeks to see if I did it faster or slower.”
Zamorano missed the Trailways Conference championships on Oct. 13 because he was quarantining after having close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
“At that time, I was just really worried about if he was going to be able to maintain his workouts while the team is practicing and he’s at home,” Rodriguez said. “And he didn’t skip a beat. He started the season off running in the 19:00s, and his last race was a 17:53.
“You obviously have to continue working hard to be able to maintain that, and he’s done that no problem.”
He returned from quarantine and won his first race back, claiming medalist honors at the sub-sectional meet at Baertschi Farm in Albany with a personal best time of 17:57.97.
Saturday’s sectional meet wasn’t quite as much of a breeze.
“I didn’t know if I was going to make it because I was around 11th at one point about halfway through the race,” Zamorano said. “And then I got to ninth and then I just started catching guys. Finally, I caught two guys and as soon as I caught them I was wondering if I made it or not.
"It was exciting.”
The times Zamorano is posting now are a far cry from where he was two years ago when he started out his high school career with marks in the 22:00s as a freshman. But given his work ethic, it’s not a surprise he’s shaved off 4 minutes.
“He runs with everything he has every time he does,” Rodriguez said. “So we’ve seen a drastic improvement in his ability, because he’s worked so hard to get there.”
How Zamorano goes about his business has also earned him a high degree of respect among his peers: They see his success and want to follow in his footsteps.
“I would have never really expected him to go into a leadership position because he’s always been so quiet, but this year he’s definitely taken over that role,” Rodriguez said. “He’s just so focused and dialed in."
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
