GERMANTOWN – Heavy rain earlier this week created chaos during Thursday’s Slinger Owl Invitational cross country meet.
Several areas of the course were either slippery from the mud or had puddles of water so deep the water reached runners’ knees.
“You weren’t looking to PR (personal record) tonight with the course conditions like that,” Mayville’s Amber Schraufnagel said. It was definitely pretty tough to run it. When you would hit the water, it was freezing cold and your shoes would get stuck, and your shoes would weigh you down.”
Schraufnagel said the conditions didn’t stop her and teammate Mallory Firary, Beaver Dam’s Gavin Czarnecki and Jessica Redman, Horicon’s Logan McDonald and Dodgeland’s Evan Finger, Kaitlin Pickart and Brielle Blume from finishing in the top 10 in their respective races.
Finger won the Small Schools race with a time of 18 minutes, 20.18 seconds. He said he embraced the water when he first noticed the puddles when his team was walking over the course before the race.
“As soon as we saw it, I was like, ‘Water is our strength. Water is our favorite thing in the world.’ I had to get in that mindset and apparently it worked though,” Finger said.
Having the right mindset helped Finger keep up with three Kiel runners during the rough part of the course. By the time they neared the midway point, Finger said he was able to pass them by because two of them fell and one went the wrong way during a turn.
Finger said in the back end of the course there was a quarter of a mile stretch where there was good footing runners could utilize. He said that was the spot where he distanced himself from the Kiel runners at the top.
“They couldn’t catch me once it got to the slower, muddier parts,” Finger said.
Czarnecki said he also took advantage of the better footing area, which helped him take second place in the Large Schools race at 17:16.16.
“As soon as I got out of the water, I just tried to go that much harder to make up for the time that I lost in the mud,” he said.
Redman finished fourth in the Large Schools race for the girls at 21:15.20. Her teammates Angelique Vega and Jada Donaldson finished 16th and 17th, respectively, at 22:21.93 and 22:22.03. And Brooklyn Tonn took 21st at 22:40.04, which helped the Golden Beavers take third in the Large Schools division with 77 points.
“I’ve done better, but it was pretty good considering the weather conditions,” Redman said. “It’s a little bit cold, so your muscles are tense.”
The Dodgeland girls team took third in the Small Schools division with 86 points and the Horicon boys – led by McDonald’s sixth-place finish at 19:23.11 – finished fourth in the Small Schools division with 110 points.
Horicon’s Christian Nehls placed two spots outside the top 10 at 19:54.76.
The Trojan girls were led by Pickart, who finished seventh at 22:26.84. Blume (23:01.06) and Miranda Firari (23:07.06) finished side by side at 10th and 11th, respectively. Dodgeland’s Sayrah Benzing took 21st at 24:14.29.
“Our girls ran a good team race to finish third,” Dodgeland coach Barry Smanz said. “We were a little cautious with the footing trying to avoid any injury. We keep improving, we keep learning every race, and I feel we’ll be ready to break out during conference and sectionals.”
Also in the Small Schools girls race was Schraufnagel who finished sixth at 22:21.40 and Mallory Firari took eighth at 22:47.14.
“It was around where I usually run and for conditions like that, I was actually really happy with it,” Schraufnagel said.
She also admitted that she had a lot of fun getting dirty.
“The mud and the huge water pits actually make it super fun,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
SLINGER INVITE
Boys Large Schools
Top 10: 1. Cael Grotenhuis, Slinger, 16:26.41. 2. Gavin Czarnecki, Beaver Dam, 17:16.16. 3. Ben Rode, Watertown Lutheran Prep, 17:49.85. 4. Will MacCudden, Slinger, 17:57.30. 5. Bryce Brennan, Slinger, 18:03.88. 6. Tyler Ott, Slinger, 18:04.11. 7. Isaiah Lebner, Kewaskum, 18:04.26. 8. Kevin Lemens, West Bend West, 18:09.23. 9. Cael Abad, Grafton, 18:15.98.
Teams: 1. Slinger 32. 2. West Bend West 68. 3. West Bend East 88. 4. Watertown Luther Prep 95. 5. Kewaskum 13. 6. Grafton 142. 7. Beaver Dam 159.
Beaver Dam: 2 Czarnecki 17:17. 35 Kremsreier 19:50.51. 41 Eberle 20:28.05. 44 Kuhl 20:33.86. 45 Wilke 20:35.52.
Girls Large Schools
Top 10: 1. Olivia Gremont, Cedarburg, 20:26. 2. Audrey Grim, Cedarburg, 20:49.00 3. Alsion Klostemann, West Bend East, 21:08.10. 4. Jessica Redman, Beaver Dam, 21:15.20. 5. Ava Feilbach, Slinger, 21:15.37. 6. Maya Habben, Watertown Luther Prep, 21:15.95. 7. Summer Schuster, Slinger, 21:19.75. 8. Alyssa Butz, Kewaskum, 21:30.93. 9. Kacey Ott, Slinger, 21:36.69. 10. Rose Cleven, West Bend East, 21:42.79.
Teams: 1. Slinger, 55. 2. West Bend East, 66. 3. Beaver Dam, 77. 4. Cedarburg, 89. 5. Watertown Luther Prep, 101. 6. Kewaskum 122. 7. West Bend West, 173.
Beaver Dam: 4. Redman 21:15.20. 16. Vega 22:21.93. 17. Donaldson 22:22.03. 21. 22:40.04. 27. Gundert 23:00.31. 30. Pillsbury 23:08.45.
Boys Small Schools
Top 10: 1. Evan Finger, Dodgeland, 18:20.18. 2. Travis Kohlmann, Kiel, 18:32.40. 3. Noah Watson, Kiel, 18:33.72. 4. Hunter Westermeyer, Kiel 18:48.95. 5. Steven Aquirre, Lomira, 18:58.76. 6. Skyler Fryman, Campbellsport, 19:18.36. 7. Logan McDonald, Horicon, 19:23.11. 8. Connor Hamm, Campbellsport, 19:30.80. 9. Joe Krahn Campbellsport, 19:31.84. 10. Sam Grahl, Campbellsport, 19:35.81.
Teams: 1. Kiel 33. 2. Campbellsport 44. 3. Lomira 66. 4. Horicon 110. 5. Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 133. 6. Mayville 139.
Horicon: 7. McDonald 19:23.11. 36. Zamorano 22:12.74. 40. Bensley 23:01.36. 43. Marvin 23:19.20. 44. Holl 23:26.98.
Mayville: 18. Wolf 20:29.95. 32. Hurtienne 21:10.48. 35. McFadden 22:01.64. 39. Rosedahl 22:34.90. 50. Logun 27:11.66.
Dodgeland: 1. Finger, 18:20.18. 17. Pickart 20:26.30. 29. Browning 20:52.41.
Girls Small Schools
Top 10: 1. Marin Reed, Lomira, 21:34.15. 2. Jocelyn Aprill, Kiel, 21:57.44. 3. Julia Koenig, Kiel, 22:06.05. 4. Ellie Mueller, Kiel, 22:06.45. 5. Zoe Watson, Kiel, 22:10.48. 6. Amber Schraufnagel, Mayville, 22:21.40. 7. Kaitlin Pickarts, Dodgeland, 22:26.84. 8. Mallory Firari, Mayville, 22:47.14. 9. Aubrey Arnold, Kiel, 22:56.79. 10. Brielle Blume, Dodgeland, 23:01.06.
Teams: 1. Kiel 23. 2. Lomira 73. 3. Dodgeland 86. 4. Elkhart Lake-Glenbeuiah 112. 5. Mayville 120. 6. Campbellsport 121. 7. Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 173. 8. Horicon 195.
Dodgeland: 7. Pickart 22:26.84. 10. Blume 23:01.06. 11 Firari 23:07.33. 21. Benzing 24:14.97. 45. Knueppel 27:53.59.
Mayville: 6. Schraufnagel 22:22.40. 8. Firari 22:47.14. 30. Danner 25:10.16. 41. Karvala 27:06.77. 49. Zarnott 29:29.03.
Horicon: 34. Ortiz 25:54.82. 39. Marvin 26:59.21. 46. Alvarez 27:53.64. 51 Jacobson 30:32.93. 55. Bauer 33:13.29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)