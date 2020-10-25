CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie's Boerger second at sectionals, moves on to state; Baraboo, Reedsburg runners do well but seasons end

“This was really the first large meet I’ve had this season, and it was a good experience to race with some of the best from the sectional,” Boerger said of there being a lot of duals and triple duals — and no big invites — this fall because of the pandemic. “It’s been a wild season from the beginning. It’s very different from last year. I’m only a sophomore so I don’t have much experience to speak from, but last year was way different. I’m used to running in packs, and this year you just couldn’t do that.

“For some of the first meets I would run pretty much alone or with one other person, and that’s not the way I like to race — I like to be able to race with a larger group. But later on in the season there were more people at each meet and it was better for me to be able to race like that.”

Now he preps for state.

“I’m going to take the week pretty easy,” he said, “and just let the chips fall where they may. I’ll probably train pretty lightly.”

The three other area individuals in the boys race crossed the finish line in succession. Baraboo sophomore Daniel Yesipovich led the group, taking 17th in 17:24.64. Sauk Prairie junior Ritchie Wolff (17:33.57) and Reedsburg junior Caden Schneider (17:49.72) took 18th and 19th, respectively.