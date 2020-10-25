CROSS COUNTRY: Sauk Prairie's Boerger second at sectionals, moves on to state; Baraboo, Reedsburg runners do well but seasons end

WYOCENA — Jack Boerger was 0-for-2 against Beaver Dam’s Gavin Czarnecki on the season entering Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Wyona Park.
The sophomore on Sauk Prairie’s prep boys cross country team is off the schneid now.
Boerger covered the boys 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 32.99 seconds, taking second behind Onalaska’s Tyler Lee (16:27.88) but edging out his Badger North Conference rival by a little less than 9 seconds as Czarnecki took third (16:41.70).
“I just tried to stay with Gavin the rest of the race. He’s one of the best,” Boerger said of the friendly competition between the two. “I’m really glad to be able to race against him. He’s a really good guy to try to push myself.”
It gets better. Not only did Boerger beat Czarnecki, but his finish earned him a spot in next Saturday’s state meet at Hartland Arrowhead High School.
The top two teams advance, and then the top five individuals who aren’t on either of those teams also go. Boerger earned the first of those five spots while Czarnecki was second.
Neither could quite catch Lee at the end.
“He’s got an amazing kick,” Boerger said.
Saturday and also Monday at sub-sectionals up in Onalaska were welcome meets for Boerger, who admitted the effect COVID-19 has had on the schedule has resulted in a little different running style for him until now.
“This was really the first large meet I’ve had this season, and it was a good experience to race with some of the best from the sectional,” Boerger said of there being a lot of duals and triple duals — and no big invites — this fall because of the pandemic. “It’s been a wild season from the beginning. It’s very different from last year. I’m only a sophomore so I don’t have much experience to speak from, but last year was way different. I’m used to running in packs, and this year you just couldn’t do that.
“For some of the first meets I would run pretty much alone or with one other person, and that’s not the way I like to race — I like to be able to race with a larger group. But later on in the season there were more people at each meet and it was better for me to be able to race like that.”
Now he preps for state.
“I’m going to take the week pretty easy,” he said, “and just let the chips fall where they may. I’ll probably train pretty lightly.”
The three other area individuals in the boys race crossed the finish line in succession. Baraboo sophomore Daniel Yesipovich led the group, taking 17th in 17:24.64. Sauk Prairie junior Ritchie Wolff (17:33.57) and Reedsburg junior Caden Schneider (17:49.72) took 18th and 19th, respectively.
"Daniel ran a great race," Baraboo boys coach Jake Boll said. "It's tough for a sophomore to be the only guy running for Baraboo, but he made us proud."
The order was flipped a bit from Monday's Onalaska subsectional, when Schneider (17:06.74) beat out Yesipovich (17:10.50) and Wolff (17:16.73).
"Though he did not qualify for state as an individual, he met his goal of beating his rival from Reedsburg," Boll said of Yesipovich's performance Saturday. "They battled back and forth all season and after the sectional race, they congratulated one another and talked about possibly training together in the offseason before resuming their rivalry on the track this spring."
The girls state meet won't have any local representatives.
Reedsburg's Jenna McBride finished one spot shy of advancing through sectionals. The senior's 5K time of 20:34.79 was good for 12th overall, which made her the sixth-fastest individual not on Onalaska or Waunakee — the two teams to qualify, taking first (16 points) and second (74), respectively.
The five individual spots go to the top finishers who aren't members of either of the two qualifying teams, and the last of those spots went to Holmen freshman Sydney Valiska (20:32.96), who finished just ahead of McBride.
Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg also nearly advanced, using a time of 20:52.60 to take 14th overall. Gregg, who set the school record of 20:21.44 at subsectionals, finished behind seven Onalaska runners and six individuals from non-state-bound teams on Saturday.
Sauk Prairie's Lexi Been added a 32nd-place finish in 21:52.40. The freshman ran in the sectional spot that was vacated by Baraboo sophomore Haylie Weyh, who had to quarantine after having contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Weyh took ninth at subsectionals in 20:27.83, finishing just ahead of McBride.
~Capital Newspapers regional sports reporter Brock Fritz contributed to this story
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
