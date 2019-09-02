Jessica Redman made it a debut to remember while Gavin Czarnecki, a state qualifier last year, picked up right where he left.
Those two, as well as junior Mariah Alvarez, provided the highlights for the Beaver Dam prep cross country team on Saturday at the Jamie Block Invite hosted by West Bend West, helping the Golden Beavers girls team finish seventh out of 15 teams and the boys team 12th.
Redman ran the 5-kilometer course at the high school in 21 minutes, 54.79 seconds to take first among all freshmen girls and seventh in the girls freshmen/sophomore division.
Meantime, Czarnecki’s time in the boys 5K was 16:48.94, third best among juniors and fourth in the junior/senior division.
Alvarez finished the girls 5K in 21:49.96 to take sixth among juniors and 11th in the junior/senior division.
Redman wasn’t the only newcomer to have a good debut for Beaver Dam as Leah Burchardt (23:21.88) took 9th and Brooklyn Tonn (23:47.15) took 11th among all freshmen girls.
“We have a lot of depth throughout the team and that showed today,” Beaver Dam coach Emma Heuer said of the girls squad. “The whole incoming freshmen class took the new distance (compared to the middle school distance) with a grain of salt and went out and ran like they have run a few (5Ks) before. We have a lot of room to grow and improve and I can't wait to keep uncovering their potential both as individuals and overall as a team.”
For Czarnecki, his time wasn’t anywhere near where he wants it to be come championship time in mid-October—but it was a minute better than where he was at a year ago at this very same season-opening invite.
“Gavin went out really smart, straight from the start,” Heuer said. “He looked confident, strong, eager, and ready to race each time I saw him on the course. West Bend’s course isn't easy on the mental side of things so to be engaged the whole race is an accomplishment in itself.”
It was a good start to the year for the boys as a whole, in fact.
“Times aside, I am thrilled with the way I saw the boys race,” Heuer said. “The engagement, the body language, the focus, and the fight through the 5k is what I was looking for. Although the team score wasn't quite there, all of our returning guys took off a minute or more of their time from this time last year.
“Which puts things into perspective for me and gives me excitement as we start chipping away at our times, working on race strategy, pacing, etc. and get the season rolling.”
