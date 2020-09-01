CROSS COUNTRY: Tragedy gives extra motivation to Dodgeland squad

Members of the Dodgeland prep boys and girls cross country program already had a lot on their plates heading into the 2020 fall season.
They were already without head coach Barry Smanz, who is 70 years old, and is at high risk for COVID-19, which forced him to take a leave of absence and allow assistants Kevin Klueger and Andrew Perkins run the day-to-day operations.
Members of the team, coaches included, have also had to follow strict protocols in order to stay healthy to compete this season, which begins Thursday at River Bend Park in Horicon.
But after three days of practice, tragedy struck on Aug. 20.
Evan Finger, a senior standout on the Dodgeland boys team, was vacationing with his family in Wyoming when Ava, his younger sister, who will be an incoming freshman, was in a mountain biking accident while spending the day at Jackson Hole Resort. Ava crashed her bike over a banked turn, and suffered fractures to the thoracic vertebrae. She was rushed into a 6-hour surgery at St. John’s Health in Jackson, Wyoming.
According to Perkins, Ava is paralyzed from the armpits down.
“I think, unfortunately, often times tragedy brings out the best in people,” Klueger said. “It brings out your true character. I would say this is a good example of that. The kids have really come together. We’re supporting the family and Evan from back home. We’re finding little things to support the family, because they’ve been there for the team in the past. Evan has been a huge part of continuing our tradition and being a great leader. We’re doing whatever we can for them.”
The Trojans will be showing their support through the team motto, AVAstrong, and will go on the design for the t-shirts that are being made. A GoFundMe was also created by Thomas Weber and Kathy Coakley for Ava, which has raised $46,141 and has over 3,500 shares on social media as of Monday afternoon.
Perkins said the season will be dedicated to Ava and the Finger family. The team is very supportive and motivated to have a good season in her honor. Evan, who is a two-time Division 3 state cross country qualifier, rejoined the team on Monday.
Evan is the only senior on the team, and according to Perkins and Klueger, he’s a lead-by-example type of athlete.
With him gone from the team, Klueger said it’s forced other members of the to step up sooner rather than later, including juniors Brielle Blome and Miranda Firari, and sophomore Logan Pickart.
He said Blome and Firari have taken the initiative to getting team workouts in on their own, and are communicating with the younger ones on the team.
“They’re being positive role models,” Klueger said. “It’s really created this positive atmosphere with the younger kids. It’s something we haven’t felt in a while. It’s the type of excitement and positiveness within the entire group — middle school, high school or girls and boys — everything just seems to be clicking right now.”
Pickart is similar to Evan in that he is more of a silent leader, but the vocal aspect is improving according to Klueger.
“He’s leading by example,” Klueger said. “People are seeing that and see how successful he is. In the past, he’s not been a great vocal leader, and I see that changing (this year). He’s a leader through his actions, but the vocal part is starting to come out more for him, which is awesome to see. He’s a great leader, but he just doesn’t know it yet.”
Those three are holding the fort while Evan is gone according to both Klueger and Perkins, who are equally excited about some of the talent behind them.
For the boys, junior James Browning returns along with Columbus sophomore transfer Zakaree Reinwald. On the girls side, Blome and Firari highlight a talented junior class that includes Stephanie Cox and Elizabeth Knueppel. Sayrath Benzing is the only sophomore while freshmen Syvana Benzing, Haley Bohnert, Sandra Osorio, Ava Raasch, Breanne Reinwald and Lydia Vande Berg round out the girls team.
“I’m just excited to see what these kids can do,” Perkins said, “and I think it’s a great testament to see what these kids can do when it comes to tough times like these.”
Perkins said things are changing this year due to COVID-19. On the first day of practice he and Klueger told the team that practices will be held outside where they will practice social distancing; there will be hand sanitizer at every practice and meet; and seating arrangements for busses will also change so social distancing can be followed as well. Klueger also said every runner in the program got team-issued neck gaiters.
“I think it was a learning curve to start, but they’ve been doing really well,” Perkins said. “I actually think those precautions have made us a lot closer. They understand what’s at stake and if they want a season then they’ve got to keep doing those precautions. I think the atmosphere has been really good. They’re excited to be doing something and being able to socialize after having a pretty rough summer.”
Perkins said a lot of the teams are looking into doing more dual meets, and multi-team events like the Lourdes Invite in Oshkosh have already been canceled due to the virus. However, he doesn’t know for certain what the Trailways Conference wants to do yet in terms of an end-of-season conference meet.
“I don’t think anyone knows what the right answer is and the right way to do it, but they’re definitely looking to find safer ways to compete,” Perkins said. “I know it’s going to be tougher on spectators. At the end of the day, it’s for the kids and we want them to be able to compete. Whatever that takes, we’re going to do our best to do that.”
