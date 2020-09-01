CROSS COUNTRY: Tragedy gives extra motivation to Dodgeland squad

Pickart is similar to Evan in that he is more of a silent leader, but the vocal aspect is improving according to Klueger.

“He’s leading by example,” Klueger said. “People are seeing that and see how successful he is. In the past, he’s not been a great vocal leader, and I see that changing (this year). He’s a leader through his actions, but the vocal part is starting to come out more for him, which is awesome to see. He’s a great leader, but he just doesn’t know it yet.”

Those three are holding the fort while Evan is gone according to both Klueger and Perkins, who are equally excited about some of the talent behind them.

For the boys, junior James Browning returns along with Columbus sophomore transfer Zakaree Reinwald. On the girls side, Blome and Firari highlight a talented junior class that includes Stephanie Cox and Elizabeth Knueppel. Sayrath Benzing is the only sophomore while freshmen Syvana Benzing, Haley Bohnert, Sandra Osorio, Ava Raasch, Breanne Reinwald and Lydia Vande Berg round out the girls team.

“I’m just excited to see what these kids can do,” Perkins said, “and I think it’s a great testament to see what these kids can do when it comes to tough times like these.”