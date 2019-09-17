WAUPUN — Rhyer Smit is a talented runner who has qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet the last two years, so he doesn’t need much of an edge on the competition at most meets.
He had one Tuesday, though — and it resulted in a comfortable first-place finish.
“It was kind of a home-court advantage-type situation,” the Waupun junior said of finishing the boys 5,000-meter race at Fond du Lac County Park in 17 minutes, 36.26 seconds to win the Phil Leader Invite his Warriors played host to. “The key was just knowing the course.”
Smit, who crossed the finish line almost 8 seconds ahead of runner-up Ben Bode from Watertown Luther Prep (17:44.14), said the team had plenty of time to get the lay of the land the last few days while prepping for this meet.
“We had to set up the course,” he said, “so it was just kind of the perfect time to run it.”
And that knowledge paid dividends Tuesday — not just for Smit but for most of his teammates as well.
Senior Josh McLinn took sixth (18:25.82), senior Adam Vanderkin eighth (18:32.08) and sophomore Triston Rockwell ninth (18:34.30) among the 40 competitors to help lead Waupun to second place out of five teams.
The Warriors quartet combined for 22 points once a runner from Markesan’s incomplete lineup was discounted from the team totals, and coupled with sophomore Cameron Pokorny’s 19 points that gave Waupun 41 — which was just a smidge back of Luther Prep’s winning total of 36.
Still, it was a good showing for the Warriors at their home invite, which returned to Fond du Lac County Park after being held at the high school in 2018 because of bad storms that knocked down a bunch of trees at the park.
“We ran well — we ran what we’re capable of (right now),’ Warriors coach Matt Dickhut said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do, and I keep telling them that. So we’re never satisfied.”
For now, though, it was a step in the right direction.
“I did tell those guys, too, that the race isn’t won in the first mile so back off and work your way up,” Dickhut said. “And they actually did that, because at the mile and a half mark I was a little worried but then (later) the two, three and four guys had moved up to where I wanted them to be. So they ran what they were supposed to.”
Meantime, the Waupun girls also did pretty well, finishing in the middle of the pack among the six teams by taking third (76 points) behind winner Luther Prep (31) and runnerup Kewaskum (45).
Mayville took fourth with 93 points and Dickhut said his Warriors haven’t finished ahead of the Cardinals in some time, so that was a highlight.
Sophomore Naomi Aalsma took eighth overall (22:56.59) in the girls 5K to lead Waupun, followed by senior Peyton McGinnis in 11th (23:48.97), junior Maya Bruene in 13th (24:23.88), sophomore Emma Dobbratz in 22nd (25:44.89) and sophomore Elizabeth Vande Kamp in 27th (27:10.51).
The top girls finisher from the area was Mayville senior Amber Schraufnagel in seventh (22:39.36) while Mayville senior Isaac Wolf was the only other non-Waupun runner from the area to finish in the top 10, taking fifth (18:14.39).
The other big winner Tuesday was the park itself, which still had some cut up trees left behind by last year’s storm scattered about but was otherwise as good as new.
“It took a lot of work,” Dickhut said. “It started in the summer, cleaning up and working with the county — and I want to thank the county for taking the time all year long to get out here and get this place cleaned up. They were really great. They cleaned up the trails and asked what we needed done — they did a lot of work for us.
“We’ve just got to reciprocate by keeping it clean when we leave.”
