CROSS COUNTRY: Waupun's Smit, Aalsma and Mauston's Boppart qualify for D2 state

“I let him go,” Smit said of Richardson, who finished second at state last year at 16:11.9. “I didn’t want to push myself like that and burn out. I also knew with the Mauston kid, he had the same time as me from subsectionals. My plan was to separate from the pack, which the Mauston kid and I did, then just stick with him until the last half mile to see if I could push away.

“It worked.”

Smit said his game plan was to wait until the last second to pick up the pace to beat out Boppart.

“I thought in the last half mile, ‘Hey, if I could push through and go away. Just keep going with it,’” Smit said. “I picked up the pace a little bit more and sure enough I was making separation. Finally, I just held it and see what I can do.”

All Boppart could do was tip his cap to the senior.

“He’s a senior and I think he was probably more mentally into the game than I was for this race,” Boppart said. “Definitely in the last half mile he was a lot stronger than I was.”

Both runners agreed that it was the layout of the course — mostly flat with a couple divots in the back stretch — that allowed them to put on a great performance for the viewers.