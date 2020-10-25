CROSS COUNTRY: Waupun's Smit, Aalsma and Mauston's Boppart qualify for D2 state

WINNECONNE ― Whether he wanted it or not, Waupun senior Rhyer Smit had a running partner during Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional, held at Winneconne High School.
Smit was accompanied by Mauston sophomore Eli Boppart until the last half mile. That’s when the senior veteran broke free to finish second at 16 minutes, 43.3 seconds and qualify for next weekend’s WIAA Division 2 State championships held at Colby High School.
“We were both out there kind of pushing each other,” Boppart said. “We were really feeding off of each other’s energy out there.”
Boppart got what he wanted out of the ordeal because he also quailed for his second straight appearance at state, finishing third just 4.3 seconds behind Smit.
“I had him in the back of my mind when I started racing,” Boppart said. “I just wanted to beat him, but I knew he could push me. I haven’t had a lot of competition this year for our conference. So I wanted to get out there and be pushed.”
Boppart definitely chose the right guy to hang with during the race as Smit is headed back to state for the fourth straight year. The Warriors vet knew what he was doing to qualify this time around.
“I knew from previous subsectional times where everyone would be at,” said Smit, who knew from that Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson would blow past the competition, which he did — placing first at 15:37.
“I let him go,” Smit said of Richardson, who finished second at state last year at 16:11.9. “I didn’t want to push myself like that and burn out. I also knew with the Mauston kid, he had the same time as me from subsectionals. My plan was to separate from the pack, which the Mauston kid and I did, then just stick with him until the last half mile to see if I could push away.
“It worked.”
Smit said his game plan was to wait until the last second to pick up the pace to beat out Boppart.
“I thought in the last half mile, ‘Hey, if I could push through and go away. Just keep going with it,’” Smit said. “I picked up the pace a little bit more and sure enough I was making separation. Finally, I just held it and see what I can do.”
All Boppart could do was tip his cap to the senior.
“He’s a senior and I think he was probably more mentally into the game than I was for this race,” Boppart said. “Definitely in the last half mile he was a lot stronger than I was.”
Both runners agreed that it was the layout of the course — mostly flat with a couple divots in the back stretch — that allowed them to put on a great performance for the viewers.
“The whole entire season so far we’ve been running on pretty flat courses,” Boppart said. “Last Thursday was probably on of our harder courses we’ve had. There were a couple of dips in there, but otherwise I was fine.
“It was pretty hard, but I think it’s a little easier.”
Smit added: “This course is pretty nice and flat. It’s a fast course. You go out and run races every day is special. It’s something I can always remember.”
And, Smit won’t be going to Colby alone this season. He will be joined by teammate Naomi Aalsma. The Warriors junior qualified for her first-ever state meet by finishing eighth at 20:53.2.
Aalsma said her game plan of sticking by Laconia sophomore Allison Wright (5th, 20:37.7), and Winneconne junior Macey Clark (6th, 20:46.1) and freshman Keali Prahl (7th20:49.8) worked.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Aalsma said. “I did the work and I got it done to make it to state.”
In 2018, Aalsma had come close to qualifying for state as a freshman. Winneconne won the D2 sectional title while Grafton was second that season. However, Aalsma finished 16th with a time of 21:45.99 at the Mayville sectional and was beat by two girls for the final of five individual qualifying spots. Wautoma/Wild Rose’s MacKenzie Caves finished 12th and took the final individual spot, while Waupun’s Peyton McGinnis missed out by one spot, finishing 15th.
Aalsma was still nervous heading into Saturday, though. And it showed early on, but once she got into a rhythm and stuck to her strategy, things worked out as she finished with a personal record.
“It was all in my head because of the weather, mostly,” she said. “I was really nervous leading up to the event because I knew there were a lot of good girls in our sectional. I had a lot of work to do to get to state.”
Now she gets to call herself a state qualifier.
“I’m so excited because it’s been a goal of mine to have a run for state at my school,” Aalsma said. “I finally did it, so it’s really exciting.”
