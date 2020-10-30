CROSS COUNTRY: Weird 2020 season has prepared Waupun's Smit, Aalsma for WIAA D2 state trip

“Usually, I like to run the course through in my head to try to remember where I should pick (up the pace) and all that stuff,” Aalsma said. “Not knowing Colby, I don’t know the course, so I’m going to have to prepare myself for anything.”

Smit said when he would run on courses that have hills — like the one in Wisconsin Rapids — he would slow down instead of doing his normal routine of starting fast the first mile.

“My race mentality is to get out front and separate or try to separate,” he said. “I’m more of a runner that has the fastest miles in the first mile, where Burg likes the third mile to be the fastest.

“But that’s not how I race and I’ve just always ran and go out and get it right away. I don’t look back.”

Smit was happy to find out the course this weekend won’t have a lot of hills and will run through a wooded area, similar to the Winneconne course.

Smit thinks he will have a better outcome this weekend compared to his first three trips to state. Smit has improved each of the last three seasons — taking 97th in 18:07.57 as a freshman, 42nd in 17:17.0 as a sophomore and 38th in 17:08.7 as a junior.