CROSS COUNTRY: Weird 2020 season has prepared Waupun's Smit, Aalsma for WIAA D2 state trip

WAUPUN — The 2020 prep cross country season has been a wild one to say the least.
But through grit and determination — and a little bit of decision-making — Waupun senior Rhyer Smit and junior Naomi Aalsma found themselves qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 state championships at Colby High School on Saturday.
“For most people, that is the goal,” Waupun coach Matt Dickhut said. “The goal is to always make it through the postseason. You can ask any kid during any season, that’s what they want to do.”
So Smit and Aalsma trained all summer, even though there was uncertainty about whether or not there would be a fall athletic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When Dickhut and the rest of his program learned there would be a season, that’s when some tough decisions had to be made.
For starters, Dickhut said all of his athletes were given the option of virtual learning and allowed to train from home because two Warriors were exposed to the virus and had to sit out for two weeks. Smit decided this was the option that suited him best.
“I chose to go virtual just for the fact that I didn’t want to be quarantined by someone else in my class that might have COVID,” Smit said. “With that being said, I’m on my own during school, so I’m doing school online and I also work out from home. Mr. Dickhut and Coach Diane Burg will send me the workouts they need me to get done, and I’ll go out and do them myself.
“The hardest thing for me is just staying motivated at this point. There’s a lot of distractions at home. So I’m staying focused on the computer and staying motivated while I’m working out and pushing myself to get to state and bring my times down.”
That method seemed to work for the senior runner who won all seven regular-season meets he participated in.
“Rhyer is more of a take-control kind of runner,” Dickhut said. “He gets out there and goes after it.”
The Warriors' other option was attending classes at school, but still learning virtually through pods Waupun High School set up in the commons area. Aalsma decided to go this route.
“She’ll sit out in the pod during class,” said Dickhut, who noted he and Aalsma did talk about the option of staying at home. “Teachers are still doing stuff virtually, so you can do stuff virtually, but still be in school. She’ll sit out in the pods and distance herself from kids. If there is a kid that tests positive, she wasn’t in close contact, so she wouldn’t have to sit.”
The end result paid off at the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Winneconne last weekend. Aalsma took eighth with a personal-best time of 20 minutes, 53.2 seconds to earn the third of five individual qualifier spots.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Aalsma said after sectionals. “I did the work and I got it done to make it to state.”
Dickhut said Aalsma surprised herself to begin the season. At the Campbellsport Invite on Sept. 3, the junior got out in front early and won the first race of her career in 23:21.
“I never really thought I had it in me before that I could be fast enough to be in the lead,” Aalsma said. “So knowing that I could do that and that I could find another gear when I’m running, it really helps me to know that I could do that for every meet, not just that one.”
Dickhut could’ve potentially had two girls run at state this season. Freshman Josie Kooima finished sub-sectionals at Berlin High School in 20:52.76 to place sixth, two spots ahead of Aalsma, who finished eighth in 20:58.92.
Support Local Journalism
“It wasn’t by much,” Dickhut said of the final leg of sub-sectionals, which happened on Oct. 20. “They were both sprinting. It came down to the sprint at the end. That was on a Tuesday. On Wednesday, (Kooima) texted me and said, ‘Coach, I was exposed to somebody so I have to sit out for two weeks.’ She didn’t have an opportunity at the sectional meet. They would’ve probably ran together. Naomi was the third qualifier, so I would’ve have two girls at the state meet.”
That was the main reason why Smit stayed home all season long. He wanted to compete, which he did, putting together a strong regular season before winning his sub-sectional in 16:49.19.
“A lot of the races at the beginning of the year, I didn’t really have too much competition,” Smit said.
He finally got some competition after the postseason began, but he was still out in front most of the time. At sectionals, however, Smit knew Edgewood senior Leo Richardson — who won in 15:37 — would outrun everybody, so he just ran his race. Smit took second at 16:43.3 to take the first individual qualifier spot at state.
“I think this is the most excited I have been in the last four years,” said Smit, who is now a four-time state qualifier. “I feel this year I really need to soak everything in. It’s mostly a humbling experience this year, just with everything that’s happened with COVID-19 (and what my team and I had to go through).
“I think this year I just need to go out with a bang, seeing if I can PR. Just knowing it’s my last race, I’m actually really excited for it.”
Both Aalsma and Smit have never ran the course at Colby High School, so they don’t know what to expect.
And while Smit has competed at state the previous three seasons at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, this one is different. Each of the three divisions are running a different course. Furthermore, there will be three sessions within each division. Both Aalsma and Smit will be running in the first session of the Division 2 meet — the girls start at 9:30 a.m. while the boys will blast from the starting line at 10:10 a.m.
“Usually, I like to run the course through in my head to try to remember where I should pick (up the pace) and all that stuff,” Aalsma said. “Not knowing Colby, I don’t know the course, so I’m going to have to prepare myself for anything.”
Smit said when he would run on courses that have hills — like the one in Wisconsin Rapids — he would slow down instead of doing his normal routine of starting fast the first mile.
“My race mentality is to get out front and separate or try to separate,” he said. “I’m more of a runner that has the fastest miles in the first mile, where Burg likes the third mile to be the fastest.
“But that’s not how I race and I’ve just always ran and go out and get it right away. I don’t look back.”
Smit was happy to find out the course this weekend won’t have a lot of hills and will run through a wooded area, similar to the Winneconne course.
Smit thinks he will have a better outcome this weekend compared to his first three trips to state. Smit has improved each of the last three seasons — taking 97th in 18:07.57 as a freshman, 42nd in 17:17.0 as a sophomore and 38th in 17:08.7 as a junior.
“I feel like I’ll have a better time,” Smit said. “Knowing that with my sub group that I’m running with this year at state, I would assume that I’d be one of the top runners. I want to make sure I’ll have a good time. Knowing that it’s my last race, I’m going to go out and give it everything I’ve got.”
While Aalsma and Smit won't be running alongside the large group that the state meet is notoriously known for, there are other aspects they'll have to worry about Saturday.
“Now you need to be in that top five, but you also have to push your time because you’re going to be compared to these other sessions,” Dickhut said. “You are fighting other runners on the course, but you’re competing with the clock also. Not only do you have the people in your own race, but you also have to be concerned with the clock.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!