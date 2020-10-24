CROSS COUNTRY: Whirlwind sectional meet for Beaver Dam sees Golden Beavers send Czarnecki, Gritzmacher on to state

WYOCENA — Emotions ran high for members of Beaver Dam’s prep boys and girls cross country teams at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet that took place at Wyona Park.
Some happy. Some sad. Some bittersweet. All of them mixed with a lot of pride.
And none in short supply.
For the boys team, senior Gavin Czarnecki made it a perfect four-for-four in trips to state during his career by taking third in the boys 5,000-meter race with a personal record time of 16 minutes, 41.7 seconds.
Meantime, freshman Makenzi Gritzmacher also is moving on, having taken sixth in the girls 5K in 20:06.98. But her berth in next Saturday’s D1 meet at Hartland Arrowhead High School was underscored by the fact the Golden Beavers finished two points shy of taken second and advancing as a team — as they took fourth, one point behind Holmen and two behind runner-up Waunakee.
The Golden Beavers also were without their top runner in freshman Kylie Hackbarth, who had to miss the meet because she was quarantining after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Gritzmacher and Co. rallied behind Hackbarth, ultimately coming up just short but doing so in a manner that left them with their heads held high.
“We were all racing for her,” Gritzmacher said. “It was really a big setback but we all just wanted to run for her and try and still make it to state.
“She’s always helped push me to try and catch her, and it’s great to have a teammate that I can look up to and try and be like.”
The top two teams in each gender advanced to state, and then the top five individuals who aren't members of those teams also moved on.
Gritzmacher said her strategy, which was a team-wide strategy really, of not going out too hard in the first mile in order to save enough juice for the second mile and then the finishing surge, had a big hand in boosting her to state.
Following Gritzmacher across the finish line for Beaver Dam were senior Angelique Vega (20th in 21:05.49), freshman Mila Westra (25th in 21:26.08), senior Aleiah Pillsbury (28th in 21:36.54) and senior Hannah Hallman (31st in 21:48.01), giving the Golden Beavers a total of 76 points. Onalaska dominated the meet, claiming the top four spots and also the sixth spot for near perfect score of 16.
Freshman Riley Czarnecki (34th in 21:56.68) and sophomore Leah Burchardt (36th in 22:28.33) also ran for the Golden Beavers, but their finishes weren’t counted in the team’s score.
“It’s tough,” Golden Beavers coach PJ Senn said of not having Hackbarth, “but if the only thing that’s going to keep her out from making it to state is a world pandemic, then I don’t think we’ve got too much to complain about.”
All in all, Senn was proud of the way his team handled the adversity.
“We ran for our team and we ran for Kylie today,” he said. “She’s been pulling us through for a lot of meets and getting us through to where we are, and for her to have to sit out — we wanted to run for her. We didn’t want to give up what we trained hard for this year, and they proved to do it. Two points away from a qualifying spot to go to state, and we didn’t have our No. 1 runner — the girls wanted to rally and our seniors led them through it. It was really good to see.”
For Czarnecki, the meet was an unquestioned success even if he didn’t take the top spot or come in second like he has at mostly every meet this year.
“My strategy was honestly just to make it to state — hopefully go out with the top guys, but if not, finish (as a state qualifier),” he said. “I’m hoping to go a little bit harder next week. I was going pretty hard today — but it was tough today.”
The primary reason it was tough was because with all of the rain that got dumped on the area Wednesday through Friday — after Beaver Dam had run the same course during Tuesday’s sub-sectional meet at Wyona Park, which was won by Czarnecki — it made for a lot of puddles and soft ground.
“Yes, very wet,” Czarnecki said, adding that the conditions did, indeed, change his strategy a little bit and that he slipped a couple times running through the woods.
He ended up getting through to state rather easily, claiming the second of the five individual qualifying spots. But near the end of the race he was grouped with a bunch of runners that made for a little bit of drama.
“He gave me a heart attack at the end when that pack chased him — I told him, ‘You gave me a heart attack for no reason,’” Senn said. “But he ran really well. It’s a tough, competitive group. I think we had quite a few PRs across the board here today from the other teams. Everybody ran really good races.
“He got kind of swallowed up by that pack. We knew that he’d have a good kick at the end there — and he was able to come out — but around that last corner, I was getting nervous that he might get stuck in there.”
The fact that Beaver Dam had raced at Wyona Park on Tuesday and also once early in the year in a dual against Portage — which calls Wyona Park home — proved to be helpful, even if the conditions were different this time around.
“It’s a huge advantage to have that. But I don’t think that takes away from how he did today by any means,” Senn said. “The biggest thing that we talked about was the puddles and the softer spots. He asked me, ‘Should I go through it or should I try and go around it?’ And I said, ‘You know the course better than I do, this is your third time running it. You’ve got to pick out your route and just go for it, and whatever you do, pick it out a little ways back and then you just have to trust it and go for it — don’t hesitate on whatever you choose to do.’
“He ran a PR today and the course is a little bit tougher conditions, and having that pressure from the group back there — I think he had to run a little bit harder than he expected. And that’s totally OK because it was pretty good competition.”
Czarnecki’s feat of making it to state, which came in the second race of the day after the girls had run a couple hours earlier, capped off a whirlwind day for Beaver Dam.
For the girls, it was still a good day even if they had to press on without Hackbarth.
“We’re just very thankful that they worked so hard this year. It’s too bad we had to lose our No. 1 runner, but the biggest thing out of it is that, hey, they came out here and they kicked butt. We’re happy about that. And probably a majority of them had a PR today,” Senn said.
And the best might be yet to come for the Golden Beavers’ girls program, which is counting on the addition of some talented eighth graders to next year’s squad.
“We’re going to be scary here in the next couple years, I don’t feel bad saying that,” Senn said. “And I’m very proud of our seniors, too — they came out here and they rallied, and they kept pushing the younger kids to keep working for the team and for Kylie, so we were really happy to see that.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
