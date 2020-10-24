CROSS COUNTRY: Whirlwind sectional meet for Beaver Dam sees Golden Beavers send Czarnecki, Gritzmacher on to state

He ended up getting through to state rather easily, claiming the second of the five individual qualifying spots. But near the end of the race he was grouped with a bunch of runners that made for a little bit of drama.

“He gave me a heart attack at the end when that pack chased him — I told him, ‘You gave me a heart attack for no reason,’” Senn said. “But he ran really well. It’s a tough, competitive group. I think we had quite a few PRs across the board here today from the other teams. Everybody ran really good races.

“He got kind of swallowed up by that pack. We knew that he’d have a good kick at the end there — and he was able to come out — but around that last corner, I was getting nervous that he might get stuck in there.”

The fact that Beaver Dam had raced at Wyona Park on Tuesday and also once early in the year in a dual against Portage — which calls Wyona Park home — proved to be helpful, even if the conditions were different this time around.