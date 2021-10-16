Dialed-in approach helps Beaver Dam do well at Badger East meet

Meantime, junior Eli Titus took fifth in the boys 5K in 18:08.7 to lead the Beaver Dam boys, which took last with 241 points. DeForest also won the boys title, finishing with 31 points to easily outscore runner-up Stoughton’s 67.

“Everybody ran really, really well,” Senn said of both the boys and girls teams. “We had a lot of really good times and season-bests today, which is awesome.”

The girls field Saturday was loaded with a pair of teams ranked by the coaches association in the Division 1 state poll in No. 11 Monona Grove and No. 19 Waunakee, then add to that it was DeForest that pulled off the upset and Beaver Dam’s chances of winning were slim.

The same won’t be the case at next week’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet, when the Golden Beavers head to Heritage Trails County Park in Slinger and will be one of the favorites to win. They were seeded as the top team prior to the Badger East results, and a top-two finish will advance them to the state meet at the end of the month.

“So it’s looking pretty promising,” Senn said of the girls team’s postseason prospects. “It’s just a matter of how well they want to race on that day.”

To that end, the goal at Saturday’s conference championships was to try and build toward next week.