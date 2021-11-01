Fast field helps fuel Royall's Marah Gruen to seventh-place finish at Div. 3 state cross country meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Brian Knudtson knows it was a bit of luck that brought Marah Gruen out for the Royall prep cross country team last fall.
The sophomore has been anything but since starting to run for the Panthers as a second sport — Gruen primarily plays volleyball in the fall but picked up cross country last year after Royall opted to play volleyball in the alternate fall season this past spring.
That run of success showed no sign of slowing down Saturday as Gruen raced to a seventh-place finish in the Division 3 girls race at the WIAA state cross country championships at the Ridges golf course. Gruen crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 56.5 seconds to post a best-ever finish for the Panthers at the state meet.
“It’s phenomenal and I’m extremely happy. I’m just happy she puts in so much effort because volleyball is her first sport. For her to do this as an extra sport is pretty incredible, and I’m thrilled to death that she got (into the) top-seven,” Knudtson said.
“It’s rewarding and it’s been a fun season, and I’m happy I could,” Gruen added of her podium finish.
Gruen, who was named the MaxPreps/AVCA Player of the Week for Wisconsin for Oct. 11-17, definitely earned her spot on the medal stand in the final race of the day, which ended up being the most competitive. Burlington Catholic Central junior Elsie Kmecak (19:47.7) chased down Weyauwega-Fremont senior Abby Bartel (19:50.2) in the homestretch to earn medalist honors.
Meanwhile, the girls team title went to Boscobel as the Bulldogs’ 71 points held off runner-up Valders (108) and third-place Oshkosh Lourdes (110).
And while the team race wasn’t particularly close — four of the six team championships were decided by 20 points or fewer — the individual race was intense at the top of the leaderboard as each of the top-seven runners broke 20 minutes and were separated by less than 10 seconds.
As furious as the finish was however, the lead pack put the throttle down early.
“Everyone went out so hard that she was just trying to keep up. She wasn’t holding back; she was going all out for the whole race, and that’s why at the end she was having a hard time standing up,” Knudtson said of Gruen, who was among numerous runners needing assistance after crossing the finish line.
Gruen admitted the rapid start didn’t exactly jive with her initial plan to “come out and just try to stay with the pack.”
“But after seeing everyone (go) I just tried to give it my all at the beginning. I don’t know if it benefitted or hurt me, it was fun,” she said. “I think it pushed me; the pack wanted me to stay with them and I’m glad I stayed with them. If I would have broken ahead, I don’t know if would have been able to pace myself.”
Reaching the medal stand wasn’t on Gruen’s mind last season in her state debut in West Salem last year — the WIAA separated the three division at separate sites last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but after a 14th-place finish, she had high hopes this fall.
“Coming into this (season) my goal was top-seven,” she said. “I was hoping for that and I got it, obviously, but last year I wouldn’t have predicted it.”
Finishing four places off the medal stand last fall had Knudtson thinking Gruen would return this fall, and much to his delight she did.
“She made it to state, and that’s what kept her coming back,” he said. “Being that good, you almost can’t not do it. Having this success is a huge motivator.”
Gruen certainly agreed with the hopes of rising up the ranks again next fall.
“I’m going to be training a lot this summer,” she said. “It’s going to give me motivation and I think I’ll be better from it in the future.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.