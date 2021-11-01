Fast field helps fuel Royall's Marah Gruen to seventh-place finish at Div. 3 state cross country meet

Meanwhile, the girls team title went to Boscobel as the Bulldogs’ 71 points held off runner-up Valders (108) and third-place Oshkosh Lourdes (110).

And while the team race wasn’t particularly close — four of the six team championships were decided by 20 points or fewer — the individual race was intense at the top of the leaderboard as each of the top-seven runners broke 20 minutes and were separated by less than 10 seconds.

As furious as the finish was however, the lead pack put the throttle down early.

“Everyone went out so hard that she was just trying to keep up. She wasn’t holding back; she was going all out for the whole race, and that’s why at the end she was having a hard time standing up,” Knudtson said of Gruen, who was among numerous runners needing assistance after crossing the finish line.

Gruen admitted the rapid start didn’t exactly jive with her initial plan to “come out and just try to stay with the pack.”

“But after seeing everyone (go) I just tried to give it my all at the beginning. I don’t know if it benefitted or hurt me, it was fun,” she said. “I think it pushed me; the pack wanted me to stay with them and I’m glad I stayed with them. If I would have broken ahead, I don’t know if would have been able to pace myself.”