PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Get to know Portage girls cross country's Greta Shortreed

A smaller squad than usual this fall, the Portage girls cross country team has an unquestioned leader in Greta Shortreed.

The senior is a four-year member of the program and the last of four sisters to run for the Warriors and coach Kari Krakow.

Shortreed has hit the ground running this fall finishing seventh overall in the varsity girls race at the Westfield Invitational on Aug. 25 with a time of 24 minutes, 40.72 seconds.

That should bode well for the rest of the season after she finished 33rd at Portage's host WIAA Division 2 sectional last fall.

