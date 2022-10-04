Get to know Wayland cross country runners Drew Benson and Jasper Roetter Gresback

Wayland seniors Drew Benson and Jasper Roetter Gresback recently took the time to answer five questions about themselves.

They've been friends for the last three years and have had successful running careers for the Big Red.

Roetter Gresback was born in Thailand, and has lived in Bangladesh for five years and 10 years in Saudi Arabia. Benson is from Columbus.

The captains have high expectations as the Big Red close out the season.