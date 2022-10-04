Get to know Wayland cross country runners Drew Benson and Jasper Roetter Gresback

Wayland seniors Drew Benson and Jasper Roetter Gresback recently took the time to answer five questions about themselves.
They've been friends for the last three years and have had successful running careers for the Big Red.
Roetter Gresback was born in Thailand, and has lived in Bangladesh for five years and 10 years in Saudi Arabia. Benson is from Columbus.
The captains have high expectations as the Big Red close out the season.
Onalaska (7-0) at Baraboo (5-2)
The game is a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown between first-place Onalaska (5-0 MVC) and Baraboo (4-1), which is tied with Reedsburg for second. Adam Skifton fired two touchdown passes in Onalaska’s 42-14 victory over Sparta last Friday. The Hilltoppers jumped to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Baraboo lost a 41-27 decision to Reedsburg. Baraboo’s Luke Vittengl had three rushing touchdowns and passed for another score.
Adams/Friendship (7-0) at Wisconsin Dells (6-1)
The game is a matchup of the South Central Conference leaders, as Adams/Friendship and Wisconsin Dells both have 5-0 league records. John Scott rushed for 251 yards and five touchdowns in Wisconsin Dells’ 56-26 victory over Wautoma last week. Wisconsin Dells scored 42 consecutive points, including 28 in the second quarter, after Wautoma took a 12-0 first-quarter lead. Adams-Friendship defeated Brodhead/Juda 25-13. Aidan Livingston had one rushing touchdown and one touchdown pass for the Green Devils.
Fall River/Rio (3-4) at Cambria-Friesland (7-0)
First-place Cambria-Friesland (5-0 Trailways) is in control in the Trailways Conference, already with the league title in hand. Isaac DeYoung had 136 yards rushing and a touchdown and Trevor Krueger gained 104 yards rushing as Cambria-Friesland totaled 329 yards on the ground in a 24-20 victory over Pardeeville last week. Matthew Miller had two touchdown passes and one rushing score, but Fall River/Rio (2-3 Trailways) fell to Johnson Creek 28-22 last week.
