How a simple motto helped fuel the Wisconsin Dells girls cross country team back atop the SCC

That success had been hard to come by this season, but more so by design. Wisconsin Dells ran a rigorous regular season schedule, including competing in a number of meets jam-packed with Div. 1 programs.

Among those included the Verona Invitational, in which the Chiefs finished 16th out of 23 teams as arguably the smallest competing school, as well as the famed Midwest Invitational in Janesville on Sept. 25. Again the Chiefs were one of, if not the smallest, schools competing among the 35 teams, but they more than held their own by finishing 26th.

Knetter knows that for his team to be successful, competing in the likes of the Verona and Midwest Invites is the perfect way to sharpen the group’s skills.

“I think the ladies know that to be the best, you have to compete with the best. And we go in with realistic expectations,” he said. “We know we’re not going to beat a Madison West, but why can’t we compete against a Madison West?

“I’ve always had the philosophy that to run fast, you have to train fast. And we’re going to have to run against fast athletes.”

That’s not to say the Chiefs runners are nothing to sneeze at.