How a simple motto helped fuel the Wisconsin Dells girls cross country team back atop the SCC

Replete on the sleeves of their team shirts, and posted inside a closet in coach Dean Knetter’s classroom at Wisconsin Dells Middle School, the Wisconsin Dells prep cross country team's motto is a simple one.
Run happy.
The Chiefs girls team has certainly been doing so this fall.
After a grueling regular season, Wisconsin Dells’ efforts paid off last Thursday as the Chiefs reclaimed the South Central Conference title for the fifth time in six seasons following last year’s runner-up finish. Now the group is looking to help restart the program’s team state streak — Wisconsin Dells qualified four straight years from 2016-20 — with another strong performance at this weekend’s WIAA Division 2 Colby sectional meet.
“I think we all worked so hard for it this year and this summer that it definitely was a great reward for us to have,” senior Hailey Anchor said of the Chiefs’ conference championship. “Our mentality this entire season was to win the conference title and just being able to see that, especially with such a great group of ladies, was rewarding.”
“I’m really glad that we’re going out with one, especially with how much success we’ve had,” senior Destiny Whitebreast added. “It’s just really nice to do it with these ladies and we’ve known from the beginning of the season what we needed to do. I’m just really glad we did it.”
That success had been hard to come by this season, but more so by design. Wisconsin Dells ran a rigorous regular season schedule, including competing in a number of meets jam-packed with Div. 1 programs.
Among those included the Verona Invitational, in which the Chiefs finished 16th out of 23 teams as arguably the smallest competing school, as well as the famed Midwest Invitational in Janesville on Sept. 25. Again the Chiefs were one of, if not the smallest, schools competing among the 35 teams, but they more than held their own by finishing 26th.
Knetter knows that for his team to be successful, competing in the likes of the Verona and Midwest Invites is the perfect way to sharpen the group’s skills.
“I think the ladies know that to be the best, you have to compete with the best. And we go in with realistic expectations,” he said. “We know we’re not going to beat a Madison West, but why can’t we compete against a Madison West?
“I’ve always had the philosophy that to run fast, you have to train fast. And we’re going to have to run against fast athletes.”
That’s not to say the Chiefs runners are nothing to sneeze at.
Anchor, Whitebreast, senior Jadyn Torkelson and junior Tesa Ketelhut have each run on the state stage, with Anchor also making a name for herself on the Div. 2 state track and field scene with a pair of podium finishes this past spring.
That big race experience has certainly paid off this year as all four girls finished inside the top-16 at the South Central Conference meet, led by Ketelhut’s ninth-place finish in 22 minutes, 39 seconds.
“I think going into a big race, how rewarding it is when you do well. Then to be able to work together as a team and perform. Having that team bonding and working together to get that reward,” Torkelson said.
It definitely was a team effort at the league meet as the four upperclassmen were among the lower Chiefs on the leaderboard. Sophomore Maya Michalsky (21:23) finished runner-up after qualifying individually for the Div. 2 Winneconne sectional last fall — teams competed in both subsectional and sectional meets last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, freshman Kayla Garbacz ran a personal best time of 22:27 to finish sixth and junior Aila Duerr took eighth (22:37).
Those staggering successes can be credited to the team’s hard work in the off season. According to Duerr, she ran anywhere from 5 to 10 miles a day, each day this past summer. It also helps that the group was able to practice more this summer as the pandemic allowed it, and it’s helped to foster an onus on the program as a whole.
“I think just all of us working together and pushing each other during practice, and just believing in one another, is definitely a big key in having motivation, before and after races, keeps us going,” Ketelhut said.
Not that it hadn’t been established behind some very successful alumni. Since its breakthrough season 2016 — Wisconsin Dells finished fifth as a team in just its second team state appearance, and proceeded to finish as runners-up in 2017 — the Chiefs have had four former standouts go on to run at the collegiate level including Taylor Campbell (2018 grad, UW-Stevens Point), Laura Beghin (2020, Portland State), Lindsay Cunningham (2020, Winona State) and Emily Cunningham (2021, UW-Stout).
Having run alongside all four girls, Anchor admitted that the group “thought that when they left it would be hard for us to accomplish what they accomplished when they were here.”
“But I think with us winning conference them being in college seeing ‘Oh, they won conference,’ it’s not so hard for us to achieve what they did when they were here, so it’s something for us to look forward to and strive for, like ‘They did it. Why can’t we?’” she added.
It’s an attitude they’re trying to take with them to Colby this Saturday, and for good reason. According to each runner’s top times logged this season on Athletic.net, the Chiefs are projected to finish just three points behind runners-up West Salem for the second state qualifying spot.
Anchor is hoping to play a role in that having dealt with diaphragm issues dating back to last fall, and said that she’s “been taking meets off to give it rest, to see if it would help.”
“So hopefully for sectionals it just won’t happen and I’ll be able to run without any pain,” she added.
But regardless whether or not that comes to fruition, Knetter is confident in the Chiefs as a whole, especially after everyone else stepped up at conference.
“What we need to do is finish the season strong, support one another and give it our best shot,” he said.
Ketelhut knows there’s another crucial thing to do.
“Just run happy,” she said.
Boys look to build off strong conference showing
The Chiefs girls aren't alone in setting some lofty goals for sectionals on Saturday.
The Wisconsin Dells boys team is coming off a runner-up performance of their own at last week's South Central Conference meet and carrying with it lots of confidence.
Leading that pack is Luke Sampson after the sophomore finished fourth at the league meet with a time of 18:56, just 23 seconds behind third-place Hunter Kells of Nekoosa.
Sampson was alone among Kells and all seven Mauston runners inside the top-nine as the Golden Eagles scored 18 points to run away with the team title. Still, the Chiefs scored 53 points as freshman Keegan Cobbs (12th, 19:25), junior Jon Leger (13th, 19:30), junior Damian Funmaker (14th, 19:31) and freshman Jaren Ward (15th, 19:44) also finished inside the top-15.