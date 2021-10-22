How Ava Raasch has 'overcome' adversity, helped put Dodgeland girls in position to compete for state berth

The 2020 individual state qualifier has the right attitude, that’s for sure.

“I don’t let that bring me down because I know I can overcome it,” she said of navigating her as of yet undiagnosed breathing issues. “I just try to stay positive and don’t let the negative overtake my mindset, because I know then that will really affect my running.”

Dodgeland longtime coach Barry Smanz — back in the saddle this fall after sitting out last season, what would have been his 47th with the Trojans — said Raasch is definitely on the right track after having to miss a couple meets in September.

“She’s been pulling away from everybody else in workouts a lot more than she did earlier in the season,” he said. “She’s just running with a confidence now that she might have been lacking a little in the beginning of the season, because she wasn’t performing as good as she knows she could.”

Raasch, who took 31st at state last year in a meet that featured fewer teams than normal because of the fall/spring split due to school’s being impacted differently by the pandemic, said she’s running a lot smarter — mostly in terms of her pace and how she tackles different terrain — this season thanks to the experience she gained as a freshman.