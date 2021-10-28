How Brooklynn Tonn, Leah Burchardt navigated road blocks to help steer Beaver Dam to state

“That’s a big part of it,” said Burchardt, who had a personal best time of 22:08 as the team’s eighth runner to move all the way up the pack to become one of the Golden Beaver’s top two runners with Hackbarth, with a 20:13 personal best time this season.

“It’s positive for me,” Burchardt said. “It makes me feel like I’m going in the right direction on where I should be.”

Senn has definitely taken notice to how Burchardt is preparing for practices or on race day because she’s more at ease and not so hard on herself.

“It’s something that you see more so in a college-level athlete than high school-level athlete,” Senn said. “It’s just being able to take the time you have. In high school you rely on your parents. You get a ride from your parents. They are the ones that are making dinner at night. They’re the ones that are paying for your phone bill.

“You don’t see it too often where an athlete goes out of their way on their own to better themselves when they’re not being told to. That’s something that you don’t really see until you get to the college level.”

The same could be said for Tonn because what separates the two running buddies from the rest of the competition this year is their collective mental toughness.