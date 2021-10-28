How Brooklynn Tonn, Leah Burchardt navigated road blocks to help steer Beaver Dam to state

Leah Burchardt and Brooklyn Tonn have been running buddies since they were in sixth grade.
Through trials and tribulations — add in some maturity and personal growth — the current juniors are now part of the Beaver Dam prep girls cross country team that won the WIAA Division 1 Slinger sectional to qualify for the state meet at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday afternoon.
“We’re all really close," Burchardt said of the team, "but it’s cool to see where we started and where we are now," she added of her and Tonn's journey.
Both runners weren’t in the right space mentally as sophomores as Tonn suffered from “runner’s knee” in her right leg, which is when the cartilage rubs against each other, and Burchardt put so much pressure on herself mentally that it hindered her success as a varsity runner.
For Tonn, her injury actually began during the offseason after her freshman season. She said she wasn’t running as much as she should be until the season drew closer. By the time she started running, the amount of friction she was putting on her knee was too much, too fast that the right-knee pain flared up.
It forced Tonn to miss a lot of valuable time after she had a successful varsity season, as a freshman, where she was the team’s fifth runner and saw some “really good times.”
“Going into my sophomore year, I was thinking, ‘Oh, this is going to happen again,’” Tonn said. “Then once I started, I fell back from all the other runners. I just got discouraged and I didn’t really try as hard as I should have. With the knee, it would hurt super bad when I would run.”
What ended up happening for Tonn was she was forced to rehab her knee injury and wasn’t able to run as much as the other girls on the team. Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn said she spent a lot of time on the bike and was doing circuit workouts the coaching staff made for her to get her cardiovascular health to where it needed to be.
“The biggest thing was being able to run and participate in the all the workouts we had going on,” Senn said. “We go from very minimal and then it gradually increases to get to a pretty high volume intensities later in the season. Not having that gradual building there, we had to bring down some of the volume later in the season, which resulted in where she finished out last year.”
Instead of being one of the top runners for the Golden Beavers, she was bumped down to JV for her to grow some before competing at a higher level. She said it made her sad not being able to keep up with some of them.
“I wanted to be back with the girls and create stronger bonds with them,” Tonn said. “Being out last year, the freshmen started to come in, and that was Mila () and Kylie (Hackbarth). I wanted to run with them and feel like I was fast with them.”
It just wasn’t enough for Tonn, who expected much more from herself.
“It was just wanting to be on varsity and wanting that varsity letter at the end of the year,” Tonn said. “Last year, I didn’t get one of those. I just really wanted it to just be like my freshman year and feel proud of myself when I would finish races.”
Her running partner, Burchardt, was in the same boat. Before entering high school, Burchardt was a successful middle school cross country runner. She thought she would find the same kind of success once she joined the high school team.
She didn't initially, and in her mind, it was because she had too high of expectations for herself.
“I didn’t realize what kind of work the high school level actually takes,” Burchardt said. “I feel like I didn’t try as hard and I wasn’t getting good results. It made my mentality go down, which carried it to the next year. Then my freshman year, I lost my track season to COVID. I didn’t get to do that, so my mentality was just very low. Just wanting to work hard wasn’t way up there (on the list).”
By the time her sophomore year came, Burchardt was the eighth runner for the Golden Beavers, who made it to the Div. 1 sectional meet in Portage last season. The girls team finished one point shy of advancing to the state meet and Burchardt was left off the sectional team as an alternate.
“I know that really lit a fire in her to say, ‘I know I’m better than that and I don’t deserve that,’” Tonn said. “For me, it was just last year and my mindset wasn’t good. Being able to talk to the girls and they all understand how tough cross country is on your body and your mind. It’s just easier to talk to people (that know about the sport).”
Both Burchardt and Tonn agreed that it was the track and field season this past spring that helped them gain confidence as sophomores. They were on the same 4x800 relay team with Westra, Hackbarth, Makenzi Gritzmacher and Corey Gundert that qualified for the Div. 1 state track meet. The team finished 24th with a time of 10 minutes, 53.85 seconds. Burchardt also qualified in the high jump where she placed eighth with a jump of 5 feet.
“I’m so happy for (Brooklyn),” Burchardt said. “Last year, I think she was also in a really bad mental place like I was in. Obviously, the knee injury did not help. It brought her down more. We both went into track season and we were doing really well.”
“During track, I remember during the 4x8, I wasn’t in it and all of a sudden my times started improving more than one girl’s,” Tonn added. “That really made me start to realize that I can do this again. Ever since track, something came to me and I knew I just needed to do better.”
That mindset carried over into the offseason before cross country started this past summer for both girls. In Tonn’s case, Senn said he’s noticed her maturity is gaining traction with the understanding that “you have to put the time in every single day if you want to get better and have good results at the end of the season.
"A lot of times I think it’s really hard to kind of convey that message," he added. "We don’t show up for practice for no reason. You have to build and build, and build.”
Numbers don’t lie in cross country. Tonn said her personal best time went from 23:06 her sophomore year to 21:45 this year.
“There’s a really big difference,” she said. “It’s over a minute difference. It really shows that if you put your mind to something, you really can achieve it.”
As for Burchardt, her focus was having a positive mindset towards herself this season.
“I’ve only been coaching for three or four years now and the biggest thing I’ve noticed in cross country is a lot of times the athletes will hesitate to go that next step, go a little bit faster pace,” Senn said. “We get comfortable and we stay content with that. I think this year, she got very un-content with going at that same pace, going at that same vibe.
“This year, she’s picked up that pace. She’s been willing to take chances. She’s been willing to go out too fast and suffer at the end. She’s willing to try new things and I think that’s what really benefit her when it comes to race days.”
Taking chances on herself, fueling her body with the right liquids and food, getting enough sleep in order to allow herself to train as hard as she can helped her gain the confidence Burchardt needed this season.
“That’s a big part of it,” said Burchardt, who had a personal best time of 22:08 as the team’s eighth runner to move all the way up the pack to become one of the Golden Beaver’s top two runners with Hackbarth, with a 20:13 personal best time this season.
“It’s positive for me,” Burchardt said. “It makes me feel like I’m going in the right direction on where I should be.”
Senn has definitely taken notice to how Burchardt is preparing for practices or on race day because she’s more at ease and not so hard on herself.
“It’s something that you see more so in a college-level athlete than high school-level athlete,” Senn said. “It’s just being able to take the time you have. In high school you rely on your parents. You get a ride from your parents. They are the ones that are making dinner at night. They’re the ones that are paying for your phone bill.
“You don’t see it too often where an athlete goes out of their way on their own to better themselves when they’re not being told to. That’s something that you don’t really see until you get to the college level.”
The same could be said for Tonn because what separates the two running buddies from the rest of the competition this year is their collective mental toughness.
“Mental toughness between the two of them is fantastic and across our whole team has been fantastic,” Senn said. “We got halfway through the season and you show up and we run. We show up and we work out. We show up and we get better every single day. There’s not a lot of sports where you come just to work out. You come to kick the crap out of your body and try to continue just to get better and better, and better every single day. It doesn’t matter the weather, we’re outside and we’re training hard. For them to be mentally tough as they have been throughout the entire season has been incredible.”
Photos from Saturday morning's Badger East cross country championships
Jayden Zywicki, Isaiah Bauer
Jayden Zywicki
Mackenzie Babcock
Rylan Oberg
Red-tailed hawk
Red-tailed Hawk
Lila Branchaw
Lydia Bauer
Mallory Reiser
Kylie Hackbarth
Leah Burchardt
Elena Kozich
Charlise Smith
Brooklyn Tonn
Jessica Redman
Matthew Vander Meer, Colton Hansen
Kai Sorensen
Eli Titus
Jackson Grabowski
Andrew Regnier
Dylan King
Rhett Parker
Eli Titus
Luke Eberle
Jordan Schroeder
Xavier Ollanketo
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.