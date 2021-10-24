How confidence helped Beaver Dam girls cross country team win sectional title

Ask anyone on the Beaver Dam prep girls cross country team who the “mom” is and the likely answer will be senior Corey Gundert.
Golden Beavers’ head coach PJ Senn said she’s been with the program since she was in middle school and is always looking out for the other runners on the team to make sure they’re doing OK, like checking in on someone who’s having a bad day.
It’s the reason why the senior runner was selected as a captain this season.
That’s why when the Golden Beavers were initially preparing for the weekend’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet during last Monday’s team meeting and Senn heard Gundert tell the squad, “Let’s go out and win this sectional. Let’s not go to qualify at state, let’s win this sectional,” there wasn’t any hesitation.
Boy, did they listen.
All seven Golden Beavers runners finished in the top 40, helping Beaver Dam win the sectional with 81 points, just edging out Oshkosh West by four points for the sectional title.
“Our goal at this meet, we actually surpassed the thought of qualifying for state, we wanted to win it,” Senn said. “For us to be able to do that today was very exciting. We’ve got a lot of really good runners on our team and have really pushed to do their best this season.
“Last season we had our No. 1 runner miss due to COVID protocols. We missed going to state last year by one point. So we figured while we were here, we had this opportunity. Myself, the rest of the coaches and girls in our meeting on Monday, we all decided that’s what we wanted to go for. We wanted to be aggressive with it and we wanted to try to get after it.”
Kylie Hackbarth didn’t get to compete at last year’s Div. 1 Portage sectional due to COVID protocols, which hindered Beaver Dam success. The Golden Beavers finished with 76 points, just one point shy of heading to the state championships.
Hackbarth competed as a sophomore this year and finished sixth with a time of 20 minutes, 17.9 seconds to lead the way for the Golden Beavers.
“She wanted to get after it this week because she didn’t get the opportunity last year,” Senn said. “I think there was some fire down there that she really wanted to get after it.”
Three spots behind her was junior Leah Burchardt, who finished at 20:34.9. The Golden Beavers also had sophomore Mila Westra who finished 11th at 21:02.5. To round out the top five, Beaver Dam junior Brooklynn Tonn (19th, 21:45.8) and Gundert (36, 22:30.0) finished in the top 40. However, Beaver Dam’s final two runners, junior Jessica Redman (38, 22:36.8) and senior Rebecca Rydzewski (40, 22:44.7) also cracked the top 40.
It helped in the overall standings for Beaver Dam.
“If you’ve got that then you’re in a pretty good spot,” Senn said. “One thing that really separated us was how much separation we were able to get with our top 3 and some other teams’ top 3s and top 4s. That’s what helped us get on top. We had some really aggressive runners with our 5, 6 and 7 that continued to try to place through on other people’s No. 5 scores. That was really beneficial for us.”
During Monday’s meeting, Senn said the team ran a hypothetical sectional meet and found the Golden Beavers could be within five points of Oshkosh West as well as Slinger could be a strong contender on the day as well.
Senn said the difference maker for Beaver Dam was the difficulty of the course itself.
“They haven’t gotten to run this course and it’s not necessarily the flattest or fastest course,” Senn said. “It’s a pretty challenging course. We had a little bit of an advantage with that. We knew they were competitive runners and they were going to be our biggest challenge today. We really targeted on who we needed to beat and where we needed to be.”
The amount of elevation on the course also played a factor in no one on the Beaver Dam squad having a personal best time and that runners who might’ve had them would’ve been on Slinger since it’s the home course.
That’s why the game plan wasn’t finishing with your best time, but place as highly as possible.
“I think (last year’s defeat) motivated where we were at and gave us an understanding of how hard we have to push no matter what position we are on our team in order to get the best place and pass as many people as we can because every point matters,” Senn said. “We met on Monday and discussed how every single person on our team matters whether you’re our No. 1 runner or our No. 7 runner. There’s a big difference on where you can place and how many people you can pass in your positioning. We aren’t going off times, we’re going off places for our scores.
“We just really put a big emphasis on that. It seemed like it paid off very well for us in this sectional.”
Now the Golden Beavers are heading to the D1 state championships held at Ridges Golf Course Wisconsin Rapids next weekend, with the girls slated to run around 1:45 p.m.
And the confidence, which the Golden Beavers have gradually improved on all season, will be at an all-time high.
“I would say the biggest thing they’ve improved on has been their confidence going into meets and taking understanding of all the different factors that go along with cross country and how it affects them on race day and how it affects them through their training,” Senn said. “I feel like overall they’re just maturing as athletes. They’re really gaining a much better mindset going into meets.”
