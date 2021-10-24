How confidence helped Beaver Dam girls cross country team win sectional title

That’s why the game plan wasn’t finishing with your best time, but place as highly as possible.

“I think (last year’s defeat) motivated where we were at and gave us an understanding of how hard we have to push no matter what position we are on our team in order to get the best place and pass as many people as we can because every point matters,” Senn said. “We met on Monday and discussed how every single person on our team matters whether you’re our No. 1 runner or our No. 7 runner. There’s a big difference on where you can place and how many people you can pass in your positioning. We aren’t going off times, we’re going off places for our scores.

“We just really put a big emphasis on that. It seemed like it paid off very well for us in this sectional.”

Now the Golden Beavers are heading to the D1 state championships held at Ridges Golf Course Wisconsin Rapids next weekend, with the girls slated to run around 1:45 p.m.

And the confidence, which the Golden Beavers have gradually improved on all season, will be at an all-time high.

“I would say the biggest thing they’ve improved on has been their confidence going into meets and taking understanding of all the different factors that go along with cross country and how it affects them on race day and how it affects them through their training,” Senn said. “I feel like overall they’re just maturing as athletes. They’re really gaining a much better mindset going into meets.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.