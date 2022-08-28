How cross country strategies go beyond 'show up and run'

Attending a high school cross country meet can be difficult to watch for the average fan. There’s no perfect seat to view every turn, when a runner passes another or the pack goes up and down a hill.

Most fans, whether weather is pleasant or cold and wet, have to travel with the runners from checkpoint to checkpoint if they want to see an entire race.

First-time attendees, parents and runners may think it's as simple as showing up and running. However, cross countries spend months ahead of time planning for the 11-week period beginning with the first practice Aug. 15 and ending at the WIAA state championships at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 29.

“Just about every cross country coach has a different take on how they approach summer training and then what they do during the season,” Madison West boys coach Tom Kaufman said. “I don’t think there’s a right or a wrong way. I have our boys do what I think they should do, but it doesn’t necessarily jive with what somebody else might be doing. Somebody else might be doing something completely different and it may work wonderfully well, as well.”

One thing coaches seem to agree on is when track is over, that is when runners should turn their attention to base training so they’re ready for the first day of cross country practice in August. With such a short season, runners have to come in prepared from the get-go.

“I go into the season erroneously assuming everybody has done their base work,” said Kaufman, who allows freedom for his Regents to work on a suggested offseason program. “I know they haven’t, but I have to operate on the assumption they have because the season is so short.”

Many coaches agree that once the season starts they will have different levels of fitness and experience throughout the team, which will help them come up with practice schedules for the team and individuals.

For example, Mauston’s Eli Boppart was the WIAA Division 2 state runner-up last season. Even though he went on vacation for a couple of weeks during the summer, he averaged running around 50 miles a week to prep for his senior season his coach Bill DeVoe said.

“Since I’ve been the cross country coach, if the kids want to run in the summer (they) will run and they’ll come in at that level of fitness,” DeVoe, who’s entering his 39th season as Mauston's cross country coach, said. “The kids that didn’t run as much will come in at another level of fitness. Then we adjust the training to that with our ultimate goal of being the best athletes that we can be at the end of the season because our focus is conference, sectionals and the state meet.”

Setting up practices

Coaches map out practices many different ways. For instance, Poynette coach Kevin Frehner schedules every day of his training sessions before the season starts.

“I could tell you right now ... what we’re doing Thursday in the eighth week of the season,” said Frehner, who led the Pumas’ boys team to a fourth-place finish in Division 3 state championship last season. “I do it for the purpose of myself, I don’t want to come to practice and guess what we ought to do today. I know, based on what we do over the course of the season, what we should be doing on specific days, and one thing it allows me to do is it allows me to come to practice and talk to a kid individually who maybe is tired, hurt or something like that. It’s easier for me to modify what I had planned than it is to plan it out that day and have to change it again.”

Coaches around the area said while activities vary from day to day, but generally consist of the same types of practices in a week.

“Generally, all season long, we do three speed workout days. Then one distance day just for recovery, so they can go slow. Then there’s one distance, but at a faster pace,” Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said. “You’re working more on your anaerobic threshold. You’re building that up in the beginning of the season. You’re trying to target different energy systems. Toward the end of the season, it’s more fast and handling that burn in until the finish.”

Courses play a part

Several area coaches said they schedule their training off three meets at the end of the season: conference, sectionals and the state meet.

Beaver Dam’s first-year head coach Mikayla Smith said that was the topic of conversation on Aug. 15 among the Golden Beavers.

“They very much have their minds set on specific goals in regards to making it to sectionals and state,” Smith said. “We will see what happens. It’s definitely on everyone’s radar.”

Smith and her coaching staff got together in June to come up with a practice plan by looking at the courses the runners will compete on this season.

The meets they are targeting are the Badger East Conference meet on Oct. 15 at Waunakee High School and the Division 1 sectional meet on Oct. 22 at Heritage Trails County Park in Slinger.

“We took a look back through the years about what’s going to work for us with these dates and these specific meets,” Smith said. “Some of the things we knew we really had to hit this year is pacing and hill work. We knew that those were two focuses that the practices throughout the week, we do them in phases. We had to make sure that the kids are getting experiences to make sure they can attack a hill at whatever course they’re at. We want to make sure they’re pacing so they just don’t sprint out and die off.”

Visualizing success

Kaufman has Madison West's runners visualizing their days. The day before the meet, he said, he’ll have a handful from the team in a quiet place and he walks them through what to expect.

It starts with visualizing getting on the bus at 6:30 a.m., going through their warmups and getting to the start line.

“It’s mental rehearsal,” Kaufman said. “I found that for some kids it’s helpful and for other kids they fall asleep. It doesn’t hurt anybody.”

Pack vs. individual running

During races, it isn't unusual to see teams group their runners together. This strategy, pack running, has many benefits.

“We talk about working together, encourage each other and pushing and pulling each other during workouts," Middleton coach Brian Finnel said. "That really develops trust within the runners as well as unity when we have guys encourage others to get up by there. That’s the same thing during the race.”

In cross country, a runner earns a point from the place he or she finishes individually, and the top five runners on a team can earn points. The team with the fewest points wins. For example, Boppart earned two points for finishing second at last season's state meet.

“If you’re in a big pack, you can push and bump (teams out of place),” Smith said. “That’s what you can use your sixth and seventh runners for, too. That’s really beneficial, but you don’t want to get stuck. If you know you can be running a little bit faster, you don’t want to take away from that.”

The Golden Eagles use pack running as an advantage, aside from Boppart because he’s usually out in front. They’ve game-planned themselves around pack running because of their rope workouts DeVoe uses.

DeVoe has his top six or seven runners connected by a big rope that’s shaped into a circle, which is 6 to 8 feet in diameter. He’ll have the runners do their runs and take turns up at the front.

“My teams have been really good when we’re really good rope runners,” DeVoe said. “When we get spread out, they wouldn’t buy into the rope. Sometimes if they don’t buy into the rope, ‘This is what you’re going to pay.’ I’ve had girls teams that would buy into the rope and wouldn’t have as much talent, but would be great pack runners and would be successful. I’ve had other runners think, ‘This doesn’t work for me.’ Well, 'OK, you’re right.' I can tell you the kids who are being successful with what they’re doing.”

Durability a key for success

DeVoe’s workouts are fast, though, which he has to take durability into account.

He lives by the mantra, “If you want to run fast, then you’ve got to run fast.”

“If they go out and run 6 miles at turtle pace, then they’re going to run at turtle pace,” he said. “If they go out and run 2 miles at a little quicker pace, they’ll be better off that way. I’m a firm believer in quality.”

DeVoe admitted he doesn’t do a lot of “sluggo miles” with his team. He said he’s a firm believer in quality miles over quantity of miles, which is why last year the girls averaged around 20 miles a week and would top out at 25 miles while the boys would be around 35 to 45 miles a week.

“I undertrain them because it doesn’t do any good to have somebody hurt,” DeVoe said. "They can’t compete if they’re hurt. We try to find that line where they’re running as fast as they can and they’re staying healthy. I want them to understand it’s hard work, but to enjoy it.”

DeVoe will keep his runners safe, too. He said he’s not afraid to call it a day if the Golden Eagles aren’t hitting the intervals they need at practice.

Gauging mental, physical health

The health of a runner isn’t any different from an athlete in another sport.

Smith said Beaver Dam focuses on four things for a healthy athlete: sleep schedule, hydration, calorie intake and foam rolling stretches.

“If they’re not doing those things, the kids describe it as having dead legs,” Smith said. “They’re going to feel heavy. They’re going to feel, ‘I could go faster, but my legs just won’t.’ We have really been drilling that into their heads over the summer for anyone who showed up to our optional run camp and now that we’re in our season with actual practices. Every day we’re reminding them … and establishing it (early in the season).”

Eating a healthy diet a doctor would recommend also plays a role.

“One thing we make sure we do is two days before the meet, we carb load,” Smith said. “We hold spaghetti dinners. That is one way that we make sure they’re getting what they need, nutrition-wise.”

Knowing where an athlete is at, both mentally and physically, is important for any coach.

Finnel said he sends out a health survey to the Middleton athletes to complete.

“That’s something for us to read about and get an idea of things that happen and be mindful,” he said. “The bottom line is we try to meet them where they’re at with the mileage. That will reduce the injury rate.”

Before COVID-19, Finnel scheduled aqua jogs in the pool for his runners as a recovery workout once every two weeks. It’s low impact, but can be tiring and gets the athletes off their feet. It gives the runners aerobic benefits and stabilization. They also do strength training for the hips and glutes to strengthen and prevent injuries.

“For runners, it’s a lot of things we’ve noticed over the years is weak hips,” he said. “If we can do strength training which targets that, that should enable them to take more training in volume and reduce the injuries.”

Out in Baraboo, Faylona, said running with the girls is beneficial to see where they’re at mentally during the season.

“That is one of the biggest indicators to me because you get used to running next to somebody,” she said. “You can tell if they’re tired. You can tell if they’re dogging it or if they need to back off. If I’m feeling tired, then they’re probably tired too. That’s one of the biggest things is I will always run with the girls. It just helps you understand how the workouts are feeling like and how they’re feeling.”

When a coach understands the athletes, it makes it easier for athletes to be open and honest about being burnt out or if there’s an injury, which helps the team in the end.

Frehner said building a good rapport with the Poynette athletes helps them feel comfortable talking to him. He said he makes sure to remind them that he would’ve lied to his coach at practice when he was running, which helps get the truth out of them.

“I try to make it clear to them that they’re not letting me down so much as they’re letting themselves down and their team down if they’re not being forthright with me,” he said. “The other thing to is I try to make it clear to them that eventually I’m going to find out. Your performance will show me whether the training plan is working or not.”