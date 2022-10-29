How Dodgeland's girls team carried its track success over to the state meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — It’s not a shock that many cross country runners prepare for their fall season by running track and field, and vice versa.

The Dodgeland girls cross country team is no different as the Trojans picked up right where they left off this past spring. After running to a first-ever runner-up finish in the WIAA Division 3 state track and field championships, the Trojans posted a fourth-place team finish in their first Division 3 state cross country championship appearance since 2018 on Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course.

“I’m just happy we came here as a team. These girls are like sisters to me at this point and everybody came through with or close to a PR, so it was a really good meet,” senior Sayrah Benzing said.

Said Dodgeland coach Barry Smanz: “They were spectacular; I don’t know what else to say. It was a great day for Dodgeland cross country.”

The Trojans finished with 155 points, just four behind third-place Valders (151) and 17 behind runner-up Oshkosh Lourdes (138). Cochrane-Fountain City won the team title with 132 points, paced by individual champion Addy Duellman’s time of 18 minutes, 58.1 seconds.

Junior Ava Raasch led the way for Dodgeland as she reached the podium in her second state berth. After taking 31st as a freshman at the 2020 WIAA Division 3 championships in West Salem, Raasch took fifth in 19:27.2, just ahead of Madison Country Day/Abundant Life’s Ella Whiffen (19:27.5).

For Raasch, the hilly nature of the Ridges' course served her better as opposed to Maple Grove Venues from two years prior.

“I honestly like this course a lot better. It’s more spread out and the hills, we do a lot of hill workouts, so they felt pretty good,” she said. “My legs started to feel a bit tired, but it’s our seniors’ last race.”

Those seniors being Benzing and Tara Schaalma, who placed 58th (21:24.0) and 110th (22:58.5), respectively. Freshman Angelina Prill took 31st in 20:46.3 while sophomore Mallory Kohn was 63rd (21:30.0) to round out the scoring.

It was a personal record for Raasch and Benzing, with the former noting almost all of the girls ran personal bests. It’s all the more impressive given the team’s top five hadn’t run together at a meet prior to the Trailways Conference meet on Oct. 13.

“It was so awesome to see them come together as a team after all the injuries and sickness we had as a team,” Smanz said. “We weren’t even seeded to come out of the sectional as a team this year. They just ran amazing, every one of those girls.”

Both Raasch and Benzing credit that surge late in the season to the team’s cohesiveness, which fosters during the track and field season.

“If we weren’t as close, I feel like we wouldn’t be as successful as a team,” Raasch said.

Said Benzing: “Just qualifying was one thing, but winning (sectionals) was another for our team. It’s our bond that got us to this; if we weren’t as close, we wouldn’t be as good as we are.”