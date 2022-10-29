How Eli Boppart cemented himself as Mauston boys cross country's "greatest of all time"

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — There’s no question Eli Boppart has been one of the area’s best boys cross country runners in recent memory.

With three previous WIAA state cross country championship appearances and two podium trips, including a runner-up finish last year, the Mauston senior has left quite the impression.

The Golden Eagles standout’s curtain call Saturday cemented himself as the best boys cross country runner in program history as Boppart finished runner-up for a second straight year in the Division 2 race at the Ridges Golf Course. Boppart faded down the stretch against Mount Horeb’s Joe Stoddard, but there’s no question how impactful his run has been.

“It makes him the greatest of all-time in our school,” Mauston coach Bill DeVoe said. “He is the standard of excellence and who we’ll measure every one of our runners to for decades, that’s just how it is.”

Said Boppart: “I ran my hardest race I could this year and I’m really happy about it.”

There’s plenty of reason to smile as Stoddard and Boppart separated themselves from the pack early on and finished well ahead of the field. Stoddard pulled away over the final half-mile to cross the finish line in 15 minutes, 54.7 seconds, nearly 10 seconds ahead of Boppart (16:03.7).

“He was definitely pushing me to run my fastest race, for sure,” Boppart said as a hat tip to Stoddard, who placed 27th last season. “Coming into the race I knew I’d be toe-to-toe with him and it really came down to the last third mile.

“Up those hills he really started gaining on me and I started falling back, but I was a lot closer to chase this year and it was nice to push me.”

Mauston qualified as a team for the first time since 2015 and finished in a program-best fifth place with 169 points, just one behind reigning team champion Shorewood. Green Bay Notre Dame won the title with 81 points while Lakeside Lutheran finished in second with 115.

Behind Boppart, sophomore Josh Ellerman (17:29.8) and junior Tyler Schwartz (17:30.7) finished 48th and 49th, while junior Drake Gosda (77th, 17:53.0) and junior Graham Hallwood (106th, 18:31.5) to round out the Golden Eagles’ top five.

“Just being able to run with my team the last year is just a really different feeling than all the rest,” Boppart said.

The senior will now turn his attention to his college recruitment. Boppart said he’s currently talking with Minnesota, Purdue and Montana State, as well as UMary, an NCAA Division II school in Bismarck, North Dakota. While his future is very much up for debate, there’s no question the type of legacy Boppart leaves with the Golden Eagles, becoming the first boys runner with three state podium finishes.

“I’m just speechless, honestly. Just knowing that the legacy I’m leaving behind here with Mauston cross country is something I’ll take with me the rest of my life, that’s for sure,” Boppart said. “It’s just something I’ll always be able to look back at and say I helped build.”