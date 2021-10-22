How the Pardeeville cross country team's small, youthful team has yielded big results this fall

“Horicon had us early in that race, but we sat back and reeled them in the second lap around,” Babcock said.

And while he hasn’t had a hand in the team’s success, Babcock said the Bulldogs have stayed in contact with Brant. It’s understandable why as the Middle School runners would train with the Pardeeville High School harriers throughout the regular season.

“He’s running well up there again now,” Babcock said of Brant at Eden Prairie. “and these guys were kind of chasing him. Will, as a middle schooler, was trying to work out with Nate, so they were using him as the guy to chase, and I think that pulled them up at that point last year.”

The entire Pardeeville team has pushed each other this season, especially on the girls side. With just four runners — Peissig, junior Raelyn Guenther, sophomore Aubrey Maass and freshman Emma Gentz — there aren’t many bodies in the Bulldogs ranks.

However, it’s only heightened the team’s camaraderie.

“I think it’s brought us really close because we kind of have to work together,” Guenther said. “We’ve tried to get a fifth person and it hasn’t really worked, so we’ve just tried to work through it.”