How the Pardeeville cross country team's small, youthful team has yielded big results this fall

PARDEEVILLE — Competing as a freshman, or sophomore, at the varsity level can be a daunting task.
Whatever sport it may be, inexperienced first-timers oftentimes get picked part by when they’re thrown to the wolves.
The Pardeeville prep cross country team has done just the opposite this fall. The youthful Bulldogs — combined between their boys and girls teams, there isn’t a single senior — have shown they’re more than just a pack of pups throughout the course of the season.
The Pardeeville boys won three invites, including the Trailways Conference meet last Saturday, to go along with a runner-up finish at Poynette. Meanwhile freshman Natalie Peissig finished in the top-10 of each race this season and was one of three top-20 finishers for the Pardeeville girls at the league meet.
Now it has both chomping at the bit and pushing for a spot at the WIAA state tournament with another strong performance at Saturday’s Div. 3 Weyauwega-Fremont sectional.
“I didn’t think the team was going to be as good as it actually was,” freshman Will Becker said.
“I think we were all shocked when we won conference; we knew we had a chance but we didn’t think we were that crazy good. Throughout practicing and stuff, we all just thought it would be another year, but then conference came around and we won,” sophomore Colin Smith added.
Those thoughts of a ho-hum season for the Pardeeville boys started to manifest last spring when the team learned would-be senior Nate Brant, a 2019 individual state qualifier, would be moving to Eden Prairie, Minn. It certainly dealt a blow to the team’s high hopes according to coach Wes Babcock, but also one the 44-year coach though the group could weather given their incoming history.
According to Babcock, the Pardeeville boys freshman class comprised of Becker, Brody Motsenbocker, Eli Achterberg, Nicholai Undraitis and Walker Wheeler, captured three straight Trailways Middle School titles, a run that could have reached four had last season not been impacted by COVID-19.
“This is a nucleus from that team that’s now at the high school, so I was hoping we’d do well,” Babcock said.
They’ve certainly done so. The Bulldogs won the Small Division of both the Westfield Classic and Laconia Invite, and individually they’ve thrived as well. Smith and Becker both have picked up three top-10 finishes this season, including the Trailways Conference meet.
Smith finished third with a time of 18 minutes, 13.87 seconds while Becker was close behind in fifth (18:22.36). Motsenbocker finished 11th (19:12.50) as the Bulldogs scored 73 points and were able to chase down Horicon (87) after the Marshmen got out to a quick start.
“Horicon had us early in that race, but we sat back and reeled them in the second lap around,” Babcock said.
And while he hasn’t had a hand in the team’s success, Babcock said the Bulldogs have stayed in contact with Brant. It’s understandable why as the Middle School runners would train with the Pardeeville High School harriers throughout the regular season.
“He’s running well up there again now,” Babcock said of Brant at Eden Prairie. “and these guys were kind of chasing him. Will, as a middle schooler, was trying to work out with Nate, so they were using him as the guy to chase, and I think that pulled them up at that point last year.”
The entire Pardeeville team has pushed each other this season, especially on the girls side. With just four runners — Peissig, junior Raelyn Guenther, sophomore Aubrey Maass and freshman Emma Gentz — there aren’t many bodies in the Bulldogs ranks.
However, it’s only heightened the team’s camaraderie.
“I think it’s brought us really close because we kind of have to work together,” Guenther said. “We’ve tried to get a fifth person and it hasn’t really worked, so we’ve just tried to work through it.”
And despite that keeping them from competing as a team — a minimum of five runners is necessary — the Bulldogs have had plenty of individual successes. Peissig won the Rio/Fall River Rebel Invite this season and picked up two third-place finishes at the Poynette and Laconia Invites.
The freshman kept the foot on the gas at the Trailways Conference meet as she finished sixth with a time of 21:26.16. Peissig, who was joined by Guenther (17th, 23:03.53) and Maass (19th, 23:32.75) in the top-20, said her success has been rewarding.
“It feels pretty good,” Peissig said. “It’s nice to be a bit further up instead of back.”
Babcock had a feeling that might be the case.
“If you watch her run, she’s a natural runner and is very smooth. It’s just a matter of her getting strong enough to physically hold up without breaking down,” said Babcock, noting Peissig’s knee issues.
“She has a ton of talent and it’s just a matter of her getting to that point of having the confidence she can do it.”
That confidence is something the Bulldogs as a whole have tried to have even in the face of stiff competition. Throughout this season the Bulldogs have been one of, if not the, smallest team at every invite they’ve competed in this season.
And at some events, the Bulldogs have ran into some large Div. 1 teams.
“I mean it’s pretty intimidating when we pull up to some meets and some of these teams are showing up in coach busses, and their teams are like bigger than some of our classes,” Smith said. “When they’re walking the course they’re huge…then we have our small 12-person team, but we always pull through.”
The group is hoping to do the same Saturday in Weyauwega against some tough, albeit more appropriately sized, competition. The Bulldogs boys will have their work cut out for them in their hunt for the team’s first state appearance since 2003, the year after the Bulldogs captured their lone Div. 3 team state title.
With the Stevens Point Pacelli and Iola-Scandinavia, ranked third and 13th respectively in the latest Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Coaches Poll, among the other teams competing, the Bulldogs will have their work cut out for them.
“You’re going to have to learn to sort yourself out, make your way through the race and put yourself in contention without going out too fast. Hopefully that’s what they’re going to be able to accomplish on Saturday,” Babcock said.
As for the girls, there are some strong individual runners, but nothing Babcock doesn’t think the group can’t contend with, namely Peissig as she has the opportunity to become the girls’ first individual state qualifier since Leah Johnson, who finished third in Div. 3 in 2013.
“I thought she ran a smarter conference meet,” Babcock said of Peissig. “And she beat girls that had beaten her earlier this year. So if that happens again, I think she has an opportunity (to go).”
Guenther certainly thinks she and her teammates can keep things going.