'It pushed me to do better this year': Kylie Hackbarth, Beaver Dam girls cross country ready for more

Kylie Hackbarth was striding right along during the 2020 prep cross country season, one foot in front of the other, usually leading the pack.

The Beaver Dam freshman’s compass was pointed squarely toward Arrowhead High School, site of the WIAA Division 1 state meet.

Then she came to a dead end.

Right before the sectional meet she had to quarantine after it was determined she was a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, thus robbing of her the chance to qualify.

“It impacted me a little bit. I was super excited to go to state,” Hackbarth said of her emotions at the time. “But then I knew it happened for a reason, I guess.

“It pushed me to do better this year and to get there again.”

Call it a detour.

She’s back for her sophomore year and the destination remains the same, albeit this season, the state meet is back at its normal location, Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Beaver Dam’s girls and boys cross country teams open the season Saturday morning at the West Bend West Invite.