'It pushed me to do better this year': Kylie Hackbarth, Beaver Dam girls cross country ready for more

Kylie Hackbarth was striding right along during the 2020 prep cross country season, one foot in front of the other, usually leading the pack.
The Beaver Dam freshman’s compass was pointed squarely toward Arrowhead High School, site of the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Then she came to a dead end.
Right before the sectional meet she had to quarantine after it was determined she was a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, thus robbing of her the chance to qualify.
“It impacted me a little bit. I was super excited to go to state,” Hackbarth said of her emotions at the time. “But then I knew it happened for a reason, I guess.
“It pushed me to do better this year and to get there again.”
CROSS COUNTRY: Whirlwind sectional meet for Beaver Dam sees Golden Beavers send Czarnecki, Gritzmacher on to state
Call it a detour.
She’s back for her sophomore year and the destination remains the same, albeit this season, the state meet is back at its normal location, Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Beaver Dam’s girls and boys cross country teams open the season Saturday morning at the West Bend West Invite.
And Hackbarth isn’t the only one for the Golden Beavers girls squad with state aspirations two months from now when the season comes to an end. In fact, the whole team has its sights set on making it to the final day, Oct. 30.
Joining the sophomore is classmate Mila Westra, juniors Leah Burchardt, Kaisha Cheers, Abbey Kasuboski, Brooklyn Tonn, Alyssa Wellnitz and Lillian Beske, senior Rebecca Rydzewski and senior captain Corey Gundert from a group that — without Hackbarth last year — came just two points shy of making it to state as a team.
With her, they almost assuredly would have advanced.
Add to that mix junior Jessica Redman, who is back after a one-year absence from the cross country circuit, and freshmen Julia Anderson and Emma Le Duc and the Golden Beavers have high, high hopes for not only this season but seasons to come.
“We’re going to be scary here in the next couple years, I don’t feel bad saying that,” Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn said following the sectional meet last fall.
CROSS COUNTRY: Beaver Dam, Dodgeland girls, Horicon boys lead slew from area to advance out of sub-sectionals
Hackbarth is most looking forward to getting back to normal — having regular meets, not meets run in waves to reduce the number of athletes in a given race for COVID-19 purposes, and team bonding activities that also were greatly limited in 2020 due to the pandemic.
She’s also excited about ramped-up training, which is also the result of COVID-19 being less of a nuisance now than it was last season.
“Last year we weren’t training as hard, so to be honest, I don’t know how I did as good,” Hackbarth said. “But this year I’m definitely working harder. So, hopefully that will make a difference.”
On the boys side, Senn said he’s been particularly pleased with the leadership that junior captain Warrick Gochenaur has shown among a group that also includes seniors Xavier Ollanketo and Luke Eberle, juniors Eli Titus and Samuel Ziebarth, sophomore Boston Damon and freshmen Logan Merrill and Jordan Schroeder.
The boys team doesn’t return with the same kind of success at sectionals in 2020 — Beaver Dam had only runner compete in Gavin Czarnecki, a senior who qualified for state but has graduated and is now running at UW-Milwaukee.
But Senn likes the team’s potential.
“We are really excited to have a younger group for the most part that is ready to grow in the sport,” he said, counting the girls in that mix as well. “We have a lot of really dedicated athletes who want to succeed, and it's been a great start of the season with all the athletes really trying to push themselves and be the most successful runners they can be.
“Our numbers are not huge this year and we will miss our seniors this year for sure, but we all are really looking forward to seeing what this squad can do.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.