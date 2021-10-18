Johnson takes individual title as Poynette boys finish second at Capitol North Conference meet

Tucker Johnson has been a force for the Poynette boys prep cross country team the last two season.
The senior leader of the Pumas continued to show he’s one of the area’s top runners as he won gold at the Capitol Conference Championships at Brandt Quirk Park in Watertown. Johnson crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 51.9 seconds as one of four top-15 finishers for the Pumas; however, it wasn’t enough in the team race as Poynette (44 points) was narrowly edged out by Lakeside Lutheran on the Capitol North side.
Sophomore Cameron Weiland finished runner-up behind Johnson in 16:54.4, but his second-place finish was enough to pace the Warriors to 42 points and the team title. It was a packed top-three in the team leaderboard as Lodi scored 48 points to slot in just behind the Warriors and Pumas.
The Blue Devils were led by senior Parker Heintz, who finished third in 17:18.6.
Along with Johnson, who became the program’s third individual league champion in program history and second four-time all-conference selection, the Pumas got top-10 finishes from both seniors Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberger.
Chadwick finished fifth with a time of 17:36.3, while Sickenberger was close behind in seventh in 17:50.3 to join Johnson as a four-time all-conference pick. Lodi’s Paul Lins (17:59.6) and Walter Beld (18:26.0) joined the pair quartet as fellow top-10 finishers in eighth and 10th, respectively.
On the girls side, the team title went to Watertown Luther Prep as the host Phoenix raced to the team title with a staggering 30 points. Sophomore Jemma Habben won the girls race in 20:08.7 as all of Luther Prep’s five scoring racers — comprised of two other sophomores and two freshmen — finished in the top-15.
The Lodi girls finished third with 93 points, well off the Phoenix and runner-up Lakeside Lutheran (54). There was still hardware for the Blue Devils to bring home though as senior Norah Lee finished second overall behind Habben in 21:07.7.
The Poynette girls meanwhile were led by the tandem of junior Felicia Ritzke and freshman Olivia Regan. Ritzke crossed in 23:08.6 to finish 16th, while Regan was hot on her heels just seconds later (23:10.4) to finish in 17th.
Youthful Bulldogs chomp down on team title
The Pardeeville boys cross country team doesn’t have a single senior in its varsity lineup.
In fact, the Bulldogs boast just one upperclassmen in their top-seven runners.
The young litter of pups showed it has plenty of bite however, as Pardeeville pulled away to win the Trailways Conference Championship last Thursday at Pardeeville High School. The Bulldogs racked up three top-11 finishers en route to 73 points as they held off runners-up Horicon (87) and third-place Dodgeland (99).
Beaver Dam Wayland’s Griffin Hughland won the individual title with a winning time of 17:50.96, but it was the Pardeeville depth that won the day.
Sophomore Colin Smith finished third (18:13.87) and freshman Will Becker (18.22.36) took fifth to lead the Bulldogs, while freshman Brody Motsenbocker took 11th in 19:12.50. Along with the Bulldogs, Rio/Fall River registered a pair of top-10 finishers as finished sixth as a team with 139.
Leading the way for the Rebels was the pair of Josh Dietzenback and Sam Salzman, who finished eighth and 10th, respectively. Dietzenback crossed in 18:48.97, while Salzman finished just behind in 19:06.80.
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland finished in last at the 11-team meet with a total of 251 points and was paced by Daniel Dreyer, who finished in 25th with a time of 20:38.06.
On the girls side, Oshkosh Lourdes ran away with the team title scoring just 26 points to top runner-up Dodgeland (51) while Red Knights junior Mary Husman won the individual event in 20:51.57. In fact, the top-10 was littered with Red Knights as Lourdes top-five each finished in the top-10 without a single upperclassmen.
Dodgeland finished as runner-up with 51 points, while Rio/Fall River finished in eighth place with 169 points, just edging out Randolph/Cambria-Friesland (172).
Junior Riley Landsverk led the Rebels by taking 15th overall with a time of 22:59.33, while junior Kamber Pekarske was four seconds slower to lead Randolph/Cambria-Friesland with 172 points.
Showen golden for Pioneers
The Westfield girls didn't have the best day as a team at last Thursday's South Central Conference meet, but it didn't stop the Pioneers from bringing home some hardware.
Freshman Haddie Showen pulled away to win the individual title while sophomore Kaylee Kind finished in seventh place to lead the Pioneers. Wisconsin Dells scored 37 points to come away with the girls team title just ahead of Wautoma (45) as the Chiefs claimed their fifth league title in six seasons.
Showen helped prevent the Chiefs from claiming both the individual and team titles as she crossed the finish line first in 20:55, just ahead of runner-up Maya Michalsky (21:23).
Kind meanwhile was narrowly edged out by Wisconsin Dells' Kayla Garbacz (22:27) to settle for seventh place in a time of 22:33.
Mauston had no trouble securing the boys team title as the Golden Eagles, paced by junior Eli Boppart's individual title, scored just 18 points to win a second straight team title. Similar to last year's triumph, last Thursday's win wasn't particularly close as Mauston easily held off runner-up Wisconsin Dells (53).
Boppart really outdid himself last Thursday as he won by nearly two-whole minutes with a time of 16:19. He had plenty of room ahead of teammate and runner-up Tyler Schwartz (18:14) and five other Mauston runners finished inside the top-10.