Johnson takes individual title as Poynette boys finish second at Capitol North Conference meet

Tucker Johnson has been a force for the Poynette boys prep cross country team the last two season.

The senior leader of the Pumas continued to show he’s one of the area’s top runners as he won gold at the Capitol Conference Championships at Brandt Quirk Park in Watertown. Johnson crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 51.9 seconds as one of four top-15 finishers for the Pumas; however, it wasn’t enough in the team race as Poynette (44 points) was narrowly edged out by Lakeside Lutheran on the Capitol North side.

Sophomore Cameron Weiland finished runner-up behind Johnson in 16:54.4, but his second-place finish was enough to pace the Warriors to 42 points and the team title. It was a packed top-three in the team leaderboard as Lodi scored 48 points to slot in just behind the Warriors and Pumas.

The Blue Devils were led by senior Parker Heintz, who finished third in 17:18.6.

Along with Johnson, who became the program’s third individual league champion in program history and second four-time all-conference selection, the Pumas got top-10 finishes from both seniors Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberger.