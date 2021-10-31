Liking hills helps Wayland's Griffin Hughland place highly at WIAA Div. 3 state championships

Hughland easily got out in front of Zamorano, running the first mile in 5:09 because he said, “I was lost in the heat of the moment.”

“I came out well like I was supposed to because I didn’t want to get boxed in by people,” Hughland said. “I came out strong and I was able to at least establish myself, so I didn’t have to go around everybody. I got spiked in the leg by the herd though. It was a quick thing because I didn’t really notice while I was racing and the adrenaline.”

Hughland, who is looking to compete in track and field in college, said he felt like he finished his high school running days with something he could be proud of.

“My expectations were to do my best and push as hard as I could,” he said. “I think I accomplished that goal. I just wanted to see what I was capable of. I was already content with the record I have this season. I just wanted to give it one last push and go out the way I wanted to, and I went out the way I wanted to. I passed people at the end with my sprints. I gave it my all and I was content with that.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

