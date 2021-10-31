Liking hills helps Wayland's Griffin Hughland place highly at WIAA Div. 3 state championships

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Wayland senior Griffin Hughland doesn’t view hills like most prep cross country runners.
He actually likes them, which is a philosophy he’s gone back and forth with Wayland coach James Cleary on many times this season.
Whatever the philosophy, it worked for the Big Red runner Saturday at the WIAA Division 3 boys state championships meet at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids — a course known for having multiple steep hills competitors have to climb up.
“I like hills,” Hughland said. “I say bring on the hills because at the end of the day, I don’t have to be the best at hills, but if I can withstand a hill better than the guy next to me, that gives me the edge.”
Hughland placed 32nd out of 149 Division 3 runners with a time of 17 minutes, 38.7 seconds.
“It just came down to the fact that I didn’t want to lose,” Hughland said. “I wanted to take this. I knew I could take more. I wanted to go until I had broken everything I could. By the end, I was on the ground. … I was seeing stars and stuff. I wanted to get to that level. I wanted to push so I could go out with something worth remembering.”
Hughland wasn’t the only area runner in the Division 3 boys race Saturday, as Horicon senior Austin Zamorano finished 18:20.6 for 71st place.
Hughland easily got out in front of Zamorano, running the first mile in 5:09 because he said, “I was lost in the heat of the moment.”
“I came out well like I was supposed to because I didn’t want to get boxed in by people,” Hughland said. “I came out strong and I was able to at least establish myself, so I didn’t have to go around everybody. I got spiked in the leg by the herd though. It was a quick thing because I didn’t really notice while I was racing and the adrenaline.”
Hughland, who is looking to compete in track and field in college, said he felt like he finished his high school running days with something he could be proud of.
“My expectations were to do my best and push as hard as I could,” he said. “I think I accomplished that goal. I just wanted to see what I was capable of. I was already content with the record I have this season. I just wanted to give it one last push and go out the way I wanted to, and I went out the way I wanted to. I passed people at the end with my sprints. I gave it my all and I was content with that.”
