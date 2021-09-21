Mauston boys take third at Baraboo invitational

Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger and Mauston's Eli Boppart may as well have been on the course by themselves Thursday.

The duo finished more than a minute ahead of the field at Baraboo High School, with Boerger taking first in 16 minutes, 2 seconds and Boppart (16:13) taking second at the Thunderbird Challenge.

Poynette's Tucker Johnson took third in 17:17. Boppart's second-place finish led the Mauston boys to a third-place finish in the sixth-team meet. The Golden Eagles scored 65 points to trail only Poynette (54) and Sauk Prairie (63). Baraboo (68), Lodi (121) and Reedsburg (135) rounded out the meet.

Tyler Schwartz was the second Golden Eagle across the line. The sophomore cracked into the top 10 by taking eighth in 17:49.

Josh Ellerman (18:28) added a 14th-place finish, while Joseph Hammer (20th, 19:03.5), Eli Hallwood (21st, 19:05), Owen Hallwood (23rd, 19:13), Drake Gosda (24th, 19:16), Graham Hallwood (29th, 19:36), Tanner Harrison (30th, 19:37), Drew Craig (41st, 20:15), Blake Herrewig (48th, 20:50), Rumen Southworth (55th, 21:38) and Ahren Heinrich (64th, 22:27.5) also competed in the 80-runner race.

The Mauston girls scored 100 points to take last out of five teams. Sauk Prairie (36) won the title, followed by Lodi (63), Baraboo (66) and Poynette (77).