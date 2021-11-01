Mauston's Eli Boppart saves best for last, finishes runner-up at Div. 2 state cross country meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — All season long, Eli Boppart put a priority on having “our best be better.”
He certainly achieved that goal, consistently improving his time over the course of the fall. That truly came to a head Saturday as the Mauston junior posted a season-best time of 16 minutes, 10.6 seconds, and in the process, became the Golden Eagles’ best-ever finisher at state as he took second in the Division 2 boys race at the WIAA state cross country championships at the Ridges Golf Course.
“Speechless, honestly. This team has a lot of history,” Boppart said. “Bill DeVoe has been a coach here for 40 years. I’m speechless and it’s a huge honor to have this.”
“I’m so happy because he typifies everything good about cross country; everything you can think about cross country that’s good, that’s Eli Boppart,” DeVoe added of the 4.0 student athlete. “He works hard, he’s a teammate, he’s a leader and he’s a great person.”
Boppart was definitely one of the best in a stacked Div. 2 field that saw Shorewood capture the team title with 54 points, edging out runner-up Green Bay Notre Dame (73), behind individual champion Nathan Cumberbatch.
The Greyhounds junior crossed with a winning time of 16:06.4.
However, Boppart was not far behind, finishing just over 10 seconds behind him. It was a furious kick from Boppart over the final half of the race that helped him pull away from a deep pack of runners — each of the top-17 runners overall broke 17 minutes.
It was exactly what he and DeVoe put a focus on this season.
“That’s how we’ve trained this season, and we knew at the state meet, that last mile-and-a-half of the race is the toughest part of the course,” DeVoe said. “That’s what we did our whole season preparation on, and that’s how he raced.”
“Around when I finished the second mile I was really feeling it,” Boppart said. “I was breathing really hard and I didn’t know if I was going to be push up towards the pack more.”
He definitely was able to do so, and in the process put on a show in his second time running the Ridges course. The Div. 2 state meet was held in Colby last year as the WIAA opted to spread out the three divisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boppart, who finished seventh last season in Colby, vastly improved upon his first run at the Ridges in 2019 when he paced 52nd with a time of 17:17.3. It was after that first state appearance that DeVoe and the rest of the Golden Eagles staff posed the hopeful state champion with a question.
“His goal is to be a state champion, and we sat down after his freshman year and said ‘Okay, here’s what you have to do,’” DeVoe said.
Boppart nearly did just that Saturday, but he will have to wait one more year to try and stand atop the podium. While Boppart admitted that coming up one place short “is kind of heartbreaking,” he also believes it’s “a sign of hope that next year can be better and I can win.”
The to-be senior said that in order to try and achieve that next fall he needs to turn his attention to “consistency, miles and then diet, for sure.”
DeVoe is confident Boppart will be able to shoulder that load.
“The beauty of Eli is, is he doesn’t feel any pressure,” DeVoe said. “He focuses on letting his best get better and racing as fast as he can. He just tries to control what we can control.”
