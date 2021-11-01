Mauston's Eli Boppart saves best for last, finishes runner-up at Div. 2 state cross country meet

It was exactly what he and DeVoe put a focus on this season.

“That’s how we’ve trained this season, and we knew at the state meet, that last mile-and-a-half of the race is the toughest part of the course,” DeVoe said. “That’s what we did our whole season preparation on, and that’s how he raced.”

“Around when I finished the second mile I was really feeling it,” Boppart said. “I was breathing really hard and I didn’t know if I was going to be push up towards the pack more.”

He definitely was able to do so, and in the process put on a show in his second time running the Ridges course. The Div. 2 state meet was held in Colby last year as the WIAA opted to spread out the three divisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boppart, who finished seventh last season in Colby, vastly improved upon his first run at the Ridges in 2019 when he paced 52nd with a time of 17:17.3. It was after that first state appearance that DeVoe and the rest of the Golden Eagles staff posed the hopeful state champion with a question.

“His goal is to be a state champion, and we sat down after his freshman year and said ‘Okay, here’s what you have to do,’” DeVoe said.