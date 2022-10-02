Meet Baraboo's Daniel Yesipovich in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Daniel Yesipovich of Baraboo.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Daniel Yesipovich, Sr., Baraboo

Sport: Boys cross country.

Key achievements: Most Valuable Runner 2020 and 2021, individual WIAA sectional qualifier 2020, first-team all-conference 2020, second-team all-conference 2021, personal 5K best time of 17:10.

Favorite athletic memory: “Qualifying for sectionals in Onalaska to cap off a really good season my sophomore year.”

Favorite class: Family Consumer Science with Ms. Carol Hartmann.

Favorite place to compete on the road: “Reedsburg. The course is in the woods and it has some challenging hills, but I always do really well there.”

Quotable: “Daniel has a stubbornness that you like to see in an athlete,” Baraboo coach Jacob Boll said. “For example, there are races where he could choose to be patient and stay with the pack, but that’s not his way. He wants to lead and will go out hard and hang on in order to prove to himself that he can. And he usually does.”