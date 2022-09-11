 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet Beaver Dam's Brooklyn Tonn in this week's high school sports spotlight

Brooklyn Tonn

Brooklyn Tonn

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our third high school sports spotlight is Brooklyn Tonn of Beaver Dam.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Brooklyn Tonn, Sr., Beaver Dam

Sport: Girls cross country

Things to know: Advanced to the 2022 WIAA state cross country meet; competed in cross country for seven years; team captain.

Favorite athletic memory: Going to Culver's with the team after meets, or maybe when I sprained my ankle when pranking our coach last year.

Favorite class: Ceramics

Favorite place to compete on the road: Janesville

Coach’s quote: “Over the years, we have really seen Brooklyn grow as both an athlete and a person,” Beaver Dam coach Mikayla Smith said. “She commits to her training, and — as we saw last year — it always pays off at the end of the season. Brooklyn really is someone we'd bet on any day.”

