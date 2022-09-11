Meet Beaver Dam's Brooklyn Tonn in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our third high school sports spotlight is Brooklyn Tonn of Beaver Dam.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Brooklyn Tonn, Sr., Beaver Dam

Sport: Girls cross country

Things to know: Advanced to the 2022 WIAA state cross country meet; competed in cross country for seven years; team captain.

Favorite athletic memory: Going to Culver's with the team after meets, or maybe when I sprained my ankle when pranking our coach last year.

Favorite class: Ceramics

Favorite place to compete on the road: Janesville

Coach’s quote: “Over the years, we have really seen Brooklyn grow as both an athlete and a person,” Beaver Dam coach Mikayla Smith said. “She commits to her training, and — as we saw last year — it always pays off at the end of the season. Brooklyn really is someone we'd bet on any day.”