 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Meet Columbus' Tucker McGee in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • 0

Columbus senior Alise Hayes talks about the girls volleyball team, being a captain and her grandma.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Tucker McGee of Columbus.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Tucker McGee, Sr., Columbus

Sport: Boys cross country.

By the numbers: Best 5K time of 17 minutes, 28 seconds.

Favorite athletic memory: Racing my friends Drew and Griffin from Wayland Academy at Rio last year.

Favorite class: Human Anatomy because Mr. Marlin Hensler teaches it and it is very interesting.

People are also reading…

Favorite place to compete: Wyocena because it is a relatively flat course and easy course to break personal records.

Quotable: "Tucker is a shining example of what happens when a great kid decides to put in the work necessary to become a great athlete,” Columbus cross country coach Marlin Hensler. “His success is the reward for the hard work that he has put in. As a coach, it has been amazing to watch him improve from his freshman year to his senior year. He should be very proud of all he has achieved so far."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Who Will The Patriots Roll With During Mac Jones's Absence?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News