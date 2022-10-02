Meet Columbus' Tucker McGee in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Tucker McGee of Columbus.

Tucker McGee, Sr., Columbus

Sport: Boys cross country.

By the numbers: Best 5K time of 17 minutes, 28 seconds.

Favorite athletic memory: Racing my friends Drew and Griffin from Wayland Academy at Rio last year.

Favorite class: Human Anatomy because Mr. Marlin Hensler teaches it and it is very interesting.

Favorite place to compete: Wyocena because it is a relatively flat course and easy course to break personal records.

Quotable: "Tucker is a shining example of what happens when a great kid decides to put in the work necessary to become a great athlete,” Columbus cross country coach Marlin Hensler. “His success is the reward for the hard work that he has put in. As a coach, it has been amazing to watch him improve from his freshman year to his senior year. He should be very proud of all he has achieved so far."