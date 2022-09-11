Meet Portage's Mitchell Fimreite in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our third high school sports spotlight is Mitchell Fimreite of Portage.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Mitchell Fimreite, Sr., Portage

Sport: Boys cross country.

By the numbers highlight: 17 minutes, 35 seconds for 5K personal record.

Favorite athletic memory: Took a trip to North Carolina this summer for a cross country camp at Wake Forest. Met a lot of the team and coaches and met a lot of new people.

Favorite class: German 4 with teacher Frau Michelle Doherty.

My favorite place to compete on the road: Nightfall Classic in Wisconsin Dells. Only ran there my freshman year, but the course was great and there was a ton of competition.

Quotable: "Mitchell is a hard-working athlete that has made good strides over the past two seasons,” Portage coach Joe Pease said. “He excelled in the 400, 800, and 1600 this past year during the track season and even attended two running camps this season in anticipation for a great senior year at Portage High School. He is a captain on our cross country team and they won their first invitational this year. I'm positive he will lead us in the right direction.”