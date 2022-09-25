Meet Rio's Riley Landsverk in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week's high school sports spotlight is Riley Landsverk of Rio.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Riley Landsverk, Sr., Rio

Sport: Cross country.

By the numbers: Her personal best is 22 minutes, 30 seconds in a 5K and she runs a 5:56 mile.

Favorite athletic memory: It was running the 3,200-meter at sectionals at midnight in a severe thunderstorm when she finished sixth.

Favorite class: Personal fitness.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Laconia.

Quotable: “Riley is a highly dedicated three sport student-athlete that maintains a 3.95 GPA. ... Riley is an athlete that will go the extra mile and push for perfection," Rio basketball coach Deb Hutzler said. "As a result of her perseverance and dedication, Riley was a key contributor in the success of the 2021 track season, where she helped set the pace for the girls track team to repeat as Trailways West divisional and regional champions. Riley piled in points in all three distance events and remained undefeated in the Trailways West in both 1,600 (5:56.49 PR) and 3,200 M (13:16.06 PR) runs in 2021.

“Sidelined in 2022 due to injury, Riley has returned to pace the Rebels cross country team with confidence this season. She has finished in the top 10 in three of the four races this fall with her top race at the Cam-Rock Invitational with a time of 22:49.40, a season best. She is a strong leader for both the track and cross country programs, and is on pace to have an outstanding senior year.”