Meet Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Jack Boerger of Sauk Prairie.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Jack Boerger, sr., Sauk Prairie

Jack Boerger photo of Sauk Prairie Sauk Prairie senior cross country runner Jack Boerger

Sport: Boys cross country.

Key statistics and achievements in the sport: First-team All-State, two-time state qualifier, three-time first-team all-conference, two-time team conference champion.

Favorite athletic memory: Making varsity as a freshman and winning conference.

Favorite class: AP U.S. history.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Platteville's Veterans Memorial Park.

Quotable: “Jack is a tremendously talented runner whose drive and dedication have helped him to become one of Sauk Prairie's best-ever distance runners,” Sauk Prairie cross country coach Andy Sherman said.