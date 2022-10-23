 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Meet Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • 0

The Eagles senior discusses what her future plans are after college and what song she and her teammates can't stop listening to.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Jack Boerger of Sauk Prairie.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Jack Boerger, sr., Sauk Prairie

Sport: Boys cross country.

Key statistics and achievements in the sport: First-team All-State, two-time state qualifier, three-time first-team all-conference, two-time team conference champion.

Favorite athletic memory: Making varsity as a freshman and winning conference.

People are also reading…

Favorite class: AP U.S. history.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Platteville's Veterans Memorial Park.

Quotable: “Jack is a tremendously talented runner whose drive and dedication have helped him to become one of Sauk Prairie's best-ever distance runners,” Sauk Prairie cross country coach Andy Sherman said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Jim Leonhard has energized the Wisconsin football program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News