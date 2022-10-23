Meet Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Jack Boerger of Sauk Prairie.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Favorite place to compete on the road: Platteville's Veterans Memorial Park.
Quotable: “Jack is a tremendously talented runner whose drive and dedication have helped him to become one of Sauk Prairie's best-ever distance runners,” Sauk Prairie cross country coach Andy Sherman said.
Photos: Sauk Prairie volleyball sweeps Baraboo in Badger West Conference match