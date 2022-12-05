Meet the WiscNews All-Area boys cross country teams

The WiscNews area was loaded with boys cross country runners this season.

We had Mauston earn a trip to state and a plethora of other individuals that qualified.

Here are our All-Area runners of the year for WiscNews.

Runner of the Year — Eli Boppart, sr., Mauston.

Boppart participated in 16 meets this season, winning 11.

At the Altoona Invite on Oct. 1, Boppart won with a time of 15 minutes, 48 seconds that broke his previous school record of 15:55. He later topped that record in 15:40 at the Nike Cross Regionals on Nov. 13.

He won the South Central Conference race in 15:55. He helped the Golden Eagles finish first at the WIAA Division 2 sectional in Black River Falls by winning the race in 16:33.3.

When he made it to state, Boppart finished second at 16:03.

Coach of the Year — Bill DeVoe, Mauston.

The Golden Eagles had one of their best seasons under DeVoe.

They won six out of their nine invites and placed second in two others. Mauston runners were at the podium for 89% of their races, which according to DeVoe is the best in the history of the boys program.

They were South Central Conference champions with a perfect score of 15, a first in school history. It’s the third consecutive SCC title for the boys.

The Golden Eagles won the WIAA Division 2 sectional at Black River Falls with 72 points, which is the lowest total at sectionals in program history.

At state, the Golden Eagles finished fifth with 169 points, which is another best in program history for both placement and point total. It was the seventh time the boys had qualified for state under DeVoe.

First team: Eli Boppart, sr., Mauston; Jack Boerger, sr., Sauk Prairie; Drew Benson, sr., Wayland Academy; Logan Pickart, sr., Dodgeland; Will Becker, so., Pardeeville.

Second team: Nelson Mitchell, so., Wayland Academy; Josh Ellerman, so., Mauston; Tyler Schwartz, jr., Mauston; Tanis Crawford, jr., Poynette.

Honorable mention: Drake Gosda, jr., Mauston; Tucker McGee, sr., Columbus; Logan Pickart, sr., Dodgeland; Colin Smith, jr., Pardeeville; Daniel Yesipovich, sr., Baraboo.

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.