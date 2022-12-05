 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY | ALL-AREA

Meet the WiscNews All-Area girls cross country teams

The girls cross country season for the WiscNews area was filled with many talented runners.

The top team was from Dodgeland, which qualified for state and had a very tough runner in junior Ava Raasch.

However, there were plenty of others in the area that made a name for themselves. Here's our All-Area teams.

Dodgeland Ava Raasch

Dodgeland junior Ava Raasch heads into the second mile of the Division 3 race at the WIAA state championships Oct. 29.

Runner of the Year — Ava Raasch, jr., Dodgeland.

The junior was the leader for the Trojans this season.

Raasch won the Dodge County Invite, Poynette Invite and Slinger Invite during the regular season. She was also runner-up in the Dana Waddell Invite and the Laconia Invite. She capped off the regular season by being runner-up in the Trailways Conference meet.

Once the postseason began, she placed third at sectionals and ended the season with a fifth-place finish in a time of 19 minutes, 27 seconds at the WIAA Division 3 state meet at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

She earned honorable mention All-State honors from the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association, which included all three divisions.

Barry Smanz mug.jpg

Smanz 

Coach of the Year — Barry Smanz, Dodgeland.

Smanz’s team was the top one in the area this year. The Trojans won the Dodge County Invite, Poynette Invite and the Laconia Invite. They also placed second in the Trailways Conference meet, only losing to Oshkosh Lourdes, which took second in the WIAA Division 3 state meet.

The Trojans won the Division 3 sectional held at Kenosha St. Joseph's to qualify for state. Once there, the team finished fourth.

First team: Ava Raasch, jr., Dodgeland; Mila Westra, jr., Beaver Dam; Kylin Reynolds, fr., Beaver Dam; Angelina Prill, fr., Dodgeland; Morgan Firlus, jr., Mauston.

Second team: Maya Pearcy, sr., Columbus; Ellen Lofsjogard, sr., Portage; Charlotte Gregg, fr., Sauk Prairie; Madi Gilbert, fr., Baraboo; Piper Johnson, so., Poynette.

Honorable mention: Josie Kooima, jr., Waupun; Catherine Gregg, jr., Sauk Prairie; Brook Endres, jr., Lodi; Rylie Wilcox, fr., Lodi; Felicia Ritzke, sr., Poynette.

Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

