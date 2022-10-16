Meet Wayland cross country's Nelson Mitchell in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Nelson Mitchell of Wayland Academy.

Nelson Mitchell, Soph., Wayland

Sport: Cross Country.

By the numbers: Nelson has finished in the top 10 at every meet this year. His personal record is a 17:34 at the Horicon River Run. He is currently ranked in the top 10 in our sectional.

Favorite athletic memory: Back in middle school, I was running at the first meet of my season and the weather was amazing. It was sunny outside without a cloud in the sky. This course had a hill, and we had to go up and down it into the finish line. My friends, who were quite competitive with each other, both knew that it was about to go down because we wanted to prove to each other ... who was faster. Let’s just say I got put in my place, which was hard for me because I was pretty cocky back in grade school. But what made this experience so memorable was the lesson I learned from this race.

The lesson was that if you want to be at the top of your game, you must consistently put in the work when no one is watching. After this race, I was in tears but my coach, who will forever be a connection of mine for support in my running career, told me that my teammate went out there looking for a fight, and that he had enough self confidence in himself because of the work he knew he had been putting in all summer. The thing is, I went into that race thinking I was him, because of the success I had had in previous seasons against him. Though it took a few years for me to realize this lesson, now I know that my potential is endless if I believe in myself and have put in the work.

Favorite class: English because I like to read. I read because I find it to be a good way for me to space myself out from the negative distractions in this world.

Favorite place to compete: It’s on a track on the biggest stage, like in the postseasons, with my biggest supporters watching me.

Quotable: “Nelson has been an incredible addition to our team," Wayland coach James Cleary said. "He came to us as a seasoned runner with a great work ethic and a competitive spirit. This season, he has consistently improved due to his hard work and persistence. He is a cerebral athlete and a true student of running. Nelson is deeply interested in the craft and science of running. I am confident that Nelson will have a great career at Wayland and at the next level if he chooses."