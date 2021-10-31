Middleton senior Griffin Ward earns fourth in WIAA Division 1 boys race

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — After finishing as runner-up at the state boys cross country meet during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring in Janesville, Middleton’s Griffin Ward returned to the Ridges Golf Course on Saturday.

And it brought back memories.

“I forgot how hard that course was,” Ward said.

The senior turned in a strong effort, finishing fourth in 15 minutes, 55.1 seconds in the WIAA Division 1 race.

“I thought he ran exceptionally well. He ran a really smart race,” said Middleton boys coach Brian Finnel. “He’s just got such a strong aerobic engine. Some of the workouts he’s been doing have been extremely good.”

Neenah senior Austin Henderson was the winner in 15:40.9, with Waukesha North senior Patrick Wills second (15:44.6) and Mequon Homestead junior Owen Bosley third (15:48.7).

Those four were out front much of the race, until Henderson and Wills “threw down a nice surge” late in the race, Finnel said.

Ward, who won the Big Eight Conference meet and the DeForest sectional titles, had anticipated a faster opening pace. His plan to sit back and attack later was thrown off by the slower pace.