Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau earns runaway victory in WIAA Division 1 girls cross country race

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The emotions ran the gamut for Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau.
She was thrilled to accomplish her goal and cross the finish line first in the WIAA Division 1 girls race at the state cross country meet Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course.
But she also was concerned and later in tears with her teammates — waiting and wondering about the condition of Cardinals senior Maddie Ruszkiewicz, who was unable to finish with about 400 meters remaining and was treated in the medical tent.
Pansegrau earned the Division 1 title in 17 minutes, 44.7 seconds. It was her second consecutive championship after winning the state meet title during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring in Janesville.
The University of Michigan commit, in a runaway victory, also led top-ranked Middleton to its sixth team title with 61 points. The Cardinals also claimed team honors in the spring.
Madison West was second with 150, just ahead of Muskego 152.
“I just wanted to start off strong and see who was around me,” she said. “I think I just tried to run my own race and not worry about anyone else, and just enjoy the race. I didn’t really look around, but I couldn’t hear anything (or anyone).”
Oak Creek senior Isabela Ross wound up second (18:16.8). Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock finished third (18:17.8), and Middleton junior Zaira Malloy-Salgado placed fourth (18:22.4).
“It went really well,” Babcock said. “I just came out here wanting to do the best I can in my last race in my freshman season. I’m so proud of how it went. I’m so happy.”
Middleton girls coach Alexa Richardson — who was concerned for Ruszkiewicz (whom Richardson said became light-headed and dehydrated and might have blacked out) — was ecstatic for Pansegrau.
“I’m so proud,” Richardson said, describing Pansegrau’s race as “amazing and amazing. We knew she was going to come out and run fast. We knew there were going to be a couple girls who would try to keep up with her.
“But I know as well as anyone does, she runs with our varsity boys in workouts. … I’ve never met anyone so determined, so focused and so positive in my life. I wish I could just bottle her up and give her to the other girls because she’s not just fast, she does everything correctly.”
Pansegrau liked the race conditions, with temperatures in the mid- to high 50s.
"It was a super nice day to run,” she said. “It was a fun race. … The course is really challenging, but it’s really fun. (The weather has) never been like this. The last few times I’ve been here it’s been either snowing, or super cold and rainy. This was a good change. I like it sunny and warm like this.”
Pansegrau won the girls title at the state meet during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring in Janesville, claiming first in 17 minutes, 7.3 seconds, the fastest 5,000-meter time in girls meet history.
She broke the previous state record for 5,000 meters of 17:44.6 set by Onalaska’s Kora Malecek in the fall of 2019 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Pansegrau also helped Middleton to the team title in the spring — the Cardinals’ fifth state title after winning in 1995-97 and in 2006.
She then won the 3,200 meters and finished second in the 1,600 at the Division 1 state track and field meet in June in La Crosse.
The last time Pansegrau competed at the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids, she finished second (18:14.2), behind Malecek, at the 2019 Division 1 race.
This season, Pansegrau won the Big Eight Conference and DeForest sectional titles prior to winning another state title.
“I’m really happy,” she said.
Madison Memorial senior Annika Cutforth was 11th, Waunakee freshman Cianna Wipperfurth 14th, Middleton senior Madeleine Blust 15th, Madison West junior Haddie Ryan 16th and Madison West senior Genevieve Nashold 18th.