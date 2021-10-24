Poynette boys team, trio of area individuals punch tickets to state cross country meet

Facing three other ranked teams, the Poynette prep boys cross country team had its hands full trying to punch its ticket back to the WIAA state meet.

The Pumas proved they were up to the challenge as they scored 80 points to finish as the runners-up at Saturday's Division 3 sectional meet at Baertschi Farm in Albany. The Pumas finished just 11 points behind champion Boscobel (69) to lock up a state berth for the second straight season, the first time in program history that's happened.

The top two teams earn trips to the state meet and then the top five individuals who aren't on either of those teams also advance.

The Pumas were again paced by the trio of Tucker Johnson, Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberg as all three seniors finished inside the top-10. Johnson paced the group as he finished third in a time of 17 minutes, 6.5 seconds, while Chadwick (17:40.7) and Sickenberger (17:53.4) also broke the 18-minute mark to finish seventh and ninth.

As impressive as the group was, it wasn’t enough to top the Bulldogs. Despite not having a single top-five finisher, the Bulldogs’ five scoring runners each finished inside the top-20 overall to ride that depth to the team championship. Belleville’s Carter Scholey earned medalist honors with a winning time of 16:44.6.