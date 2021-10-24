Poynette boys team, trio of area individuals punch tickets to state cross country meet

Facing three other ranked teams, the Poynette prep boys cross country team had its hands full trying to punch its ticket back to the WIAA state meet.
The Pumas proved they were up to the challenge as they scored 80 points to finish as the runners-up at Saturday's Division 3 sectional meet at Baertschi Farm in Albany. The Pumas finished just 11 points behind champion Boscobel (69) to lock up a state berth for the second straight season, the first time in program history that's happened.
The top two teams earn trips to the state meet and then the top five individuals who aren't on either of those teams also advance.
The Pumas were again paced by the trio of Tucker Johnson, Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberg as all three seniors finished inside the top-10. Johnson paced the group as he finished third in a time of 17 minutes, 6.5 seconds, while Chadwick (17:40.7) and Sickenberger (17:53.4) also broke the 18-minute mark to finish seventh and ninth.
As impressive as the group was, it wasn’t enough to top the Bulldogs. Despite not having a single top-five finisher, the Bulldogs’ five scoring runners each finished inside the top-20 overall to ride that depth to the team championship. Belleville’s Carter Scholey earned medalist honors with a winning time of 16:44.6.
The day wasn’t as kind for the Poynette girls as they scored 182 points to finish in seventh out of nine teams. Boscobel (38) and Lancaster (67) finished first and second to secure the two team state spots. Leading the way for the Pumas was junior Felicia Ritzke, as she finished 33rd overall with a time of 23:01.1.
She was followed closely by Kennedy Pafford (37th, 23:10.9) and Olivia Regan (39th, 23:16.9).
Freshmen pair punch state tickets
The big sectional stage looked small for Pardeeville’s Will Becker and Westfield’s Haddie Showen as the freshman duo ran their way to individual state berths at the Div. 3 Weyauwega-Fremont sectional.
Becker and Showen both finished sixth overall in the boys and girls races, respectively, to snag one of the five individual spots at next Saturday’s state championships in Wisconsin Rapids. Coming off her win at the South Central Conference meet, Showen more than held her own in a tight field as she crossed the finish line in 20:26.74. In all, Showen was one of three freshman girls to qualify as individuals.
On the boys side, Becker narrowly snagged the final spot at state as his time of 17:40.00 edged out Stevens Point Pacelli’s Gabe Hoerter. However, with the Cardinals winning the boys team title, Becker’s time ended up keeping teammate Colin Smith (17:59.12) from joining him next week as the Bulldogs sophomore finished just on the outside looking in.
That was also the case for fellow Pardeeville freshman Natalie Peissig as she just missed qualifying as an individual. Peissig finished 12th overall with a time of 21:43.04 and was just one spot away from an individual ticket to state — Weyauwega-Fremont (56) and Assumption (65) grabbed the team spots and both had a number of runners slotted ahead of Walker.
Lodi’s Heintz heading to state
A regular at the WIAA state wrestling tournament, Lodi’s Parker Hinetz has never been to the state cross country meet.
That’ll change next Saturday after he finished fourth overall at the Div. 2 Prairie du Chien regional to lock up the No. 3 individual state qualifier spot. Heintz will forge ahead alone as the five individual state qualifers each finished inside the top-eight, sinking the state hopes of Lodi’s Paul Lins (17:39.5), who finished 15th overall as the Lodi boys missed team state by five points.
The Blue Devils scored 104 points, getting narrowly edged out by New Glarus/Monticello (99 points). Dodgeville/Mineral Point won with 62 points.
As for the Lodi girls, senior Norah Lee led the way as she finished 13th overall with a time of 20:33.3.
Warriors come up short at home
Portage was unable to make the most of its return to Wyona Park as the Warrors’ boys and girls teams both missed out on team and individual qualifier spots in Wyocena.
The Portage boys barely missed out on a return to the state tournament as a team, scoring 113 points to finish eight behind runner-up Appleton Xavier (105) and seven back of third-place Campbellsport (106).
Winneconne earned the boys team title as the Wolves tallied 57 points behind five runners inside the top-18.
Junior Mitchell Fimreite came extremely close to locking up an individual spot; however, his time of 17:35.03 was one-upped by four other runners for the final individual qualifier spot taken by seventh-place Logan Nolan, of Campbellsport, with a time of 17:26.18.
Along with Fimreite, senior Jeremy Saloun finished 19th (17:51.85), while Jacob Goldthorpe (17:54.69) and Joe Shaver (17:55.66) finished 19th and 20th.
The Portage girls meanwhile finished 13th out of 15 competing teams as the Warriors scored 336 points. Appleton Xavier (64) won the team race while Winneconne (89) finished second to secure the two spots.
Leading Portage was the pair of senior Macy Goldthorpe and junior Greta Shortreed as they finished mere tenths of a second apart. Goldthorpe finished 32nd overall with a time of 21:49.77, while Shortreed (21:50.29) was right on her heels in 33rd.
RCF, Rio/Fall River close out season
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland and Rio/Fall River couldn’t keep their respective seasons going Saturday as RCF and the Rebels failed to move anyone on from the Div. 3 Racine Prairie School sectional.
The Rebels boys finished ninth as a team with 250 points, just behind Racine Lutheran (233) and Kenosha Christian Life (217). Meanwhile, Ozaukee (51) won the team title ahead of Brookfield Academy (59).
While the Rebels failed to get anyone through, they certainly came close as Josh Dietzenbach came up two spots shy of qualifying as an individual. Dietzenbach crossed the finish line in 18:18.8, while Racine Prairie School’s Dylan Boerner (17:37.7) earned the last individual spot
Behind Dietzenbach was Aiden Staveness, who finished 43rd (20:00.0), while Alex Yeck finished in 60th with a time of 20:41.6.On the girls side, neither the Rebels nor RCF had enough girls to compete for the team title, but they definitely hung tough individually.
RCF’s Kamber Pekarske finished 22nd overall with a time of 22:33.2 as Randolph/Cambria-Friesland’s lone runner on either side, while the Rebels’ Riley Landsverk was 31st in 23:20.7.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.