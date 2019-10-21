For the first mile of the boys race at the South Central Conference Meet at Christmas Mountain Village on Saturday, Wisconsin Dells senior Pablito Schulz was comfortably running in second place, just behind Wautoma/Wild Rose senior Kordell Woyak.
But not long after hitting the 1-mile mark, Schulz decided second place wasn’t where he wanted to be, so he found another gear on his way to passing Woyak for the lead. It was a position that Schulz didn’t give up the rest of the way, as he went on to win the boys conference championship with a time of 17 minutes, 45 seconds.
“There was a point in the race where I think my years of cross country, maturity and stuff, I just realized it was time to make a move,” Schulz said. “I’m really happy that I did. I’m glad that it paid off in the end. We came here and practiced a lot, which is good, just to work on the hills on everything. At the end of it, I knew that it was mine.
“It was right after the mile. Probably 1.2 miles in. I think right when people start going from that fast mile and settling into their pace, I just decided to give it a little extra gas for the next half mile, and I was able to gap him.”
The victory was the first individual conference championship for Schulz, who finished fourth in the conference last year as a junior. Ever since that finish a year ago, and not long after he finished 57th at the Division 2 boys race at the WIAA State Championships last fall, Schulz set his sights on being a conference champion.
“Going into the season, this was one of my goals, to win this race,” Schulz said. “As we were approaching it these last couple weeks, the meets where coach says are ‘championship phase,’ that’s where I’ve been doing all the little things I can to prepare myself for this. That’s been my mentality these last few weeks here.”
You have free articles remaining.
The victory by Schulz helped land the Wisconsin Dells boys in second place overall with 69 points, behind only Wautoma/Wild Rose, who finished first with 26 points.
And while Schulz was obviously a first team all-conference runner, senior teammate Bryson Funmaker earned second team honors after finishing in 13th place on Saturday with a time of 19:26. Other top finishes for the Wisconsin Dells boys on Saturday came from freshman Damien Funmaker in 17th place (20:17), sophomore John Hernandez-Ruiz in 18th place (20:23) and freshman Austin Cunningham in 20th place (20:29).
Now the Wisconsin Dells boys will get ready to compete at the Division 2 Colby Sectional on Saturday, where the top two teams and the top five individuals not on one of the top two teams will advance to run at the WIAA State Championships, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Wisconsin Rapids.
For Schulz, he will be trying to qualify for the state meet for the second year in a row.
“I’m just realizing it’s my last year here. I’m not really planning on doing anything post high school, so I’m just trying to make the best of my cross country career,” Schulz said. “I’m not going to leave the season regretting anything or feeling like I didn’t give it everything I had.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)