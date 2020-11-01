PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Beaver Dam's Czarnecki, Gritzmacher finish standout seasons at state

Gavin Czarnecki ran his final high school cross country race Saturday, while Makenzi Gritzmacher put a cap on her breakthrough freshman season.

Czarnecki took 42nd in his fourth trip to the WIAA Division 1 state boys meet, while Gritzmacher took 91st in the girls meet at the Mike Mulrooney Cross Country Course in Hartland.

"I think our kids both did great," Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn said Sunday morning. "Makenzi ran well and got to experience her first state competition, which I think is great for a young athlete. Gavin did great as well and beat out his conference competition from this year in the last 30 meters of the race."

Czarnecki's kick allowed him to cross the 5,000-meter finish line in 16 minutes, 51.8 seconds and beat out Badger's Logan Wade (16:52.5) and Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger (16:53.1).

It was a different experience for Czarnecki, as his first three state meets were held at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, where he took 15th in 16:14.7 last season, 42nd in 16:31.1 in 2018 and 55th in 16:46.41 in 2017. On Saturday, he ran in the middle of the three Division 1 boys heats, and was no longer at the course when the final race ended and he learned he took 42nd.