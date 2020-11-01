PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Beaver Dam's Czarnecki, Gritzmacher finish standout seasons at state

Gavin Czarnecki ran his final high school cross country race Saturday, while Makenzi Gritzmacher put a cap on her breakthrough freshman season.
Czarnecki took 42nd in his fourth trip to the WIAA Division 1 state boys meet, while Gritzmacher took 91st in the girls meet at the Mike Mulrooney Cross Country Course in Hartland.
"I think our kids both did great," Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn said Sunday morning. "Makenzi ran well and got to experience her first state competition, which I think is great for a young athlete. Gavin did great as well and beat out his conference competition from this year in the last 30 meters of the race."
Czarnecki's kick allowed him to cross the 5,000-meter finish line in 16 minutes, 51.8 seconds and beat out Badger's Logan Wade (16:52.5) and Sauk Prairie's Jack Boerger (16:53.1).
It was a different experience for Czarnecki, as his first three state meets were held at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, where he took 15th in 16:14.7 last season, 42nd in 16:31.1 in 2018 and 55th in 16:46.41 in 2017. On Saturday, he ran in the middle of the three Division 1 boys heats, and was no longer at the course when the final race ended and he learned he took 42nd.
"It’s bittersweet to get to see Gavin run his last race of his high school career," Senn said, who reached state by setting a personal-record time of 16:41.7 at the Portage sectional Oct. 24. "I have only known him the past two years, but he has been an awesome athlete to get to work with. I am very proud of what he has accomplished and I look forward to getting to see him race at hopefully the collegiate level."
There will be many more opportunities to watch Gritzmacher. The freshman, who ran a 20:06.98 at sectionals, crossed the finish line in 21:18.3 Saturday to take 91st out of 114 girls.
"I look forward to what Makenzi will be able to do in track this season and in the coming years," Penn said. "I think she has a very bright future ahead in cross country and track and field."
Joshua Truchon ran away with the individual title. The West Allis Nathan Hale senior crossed the finish line in 15:18.3 to beat out Slinger's Cael Grotenhuis (15:38.0) and Neenah's Austin Henderson (15:48.7).
Oconomowoc scored 109 points to win the boys team title, beating out Marquette (129), Whitefish Bay (130), Slinger (135), Menomonie (138), Badger (145), Neenah (158), New Richmond (160), Kimberly (187), Onalaska (206), DeForest (233) and Kenosha Indian Trail (257).
A pair of freshmen paced the girls race. Green Bay Notre Dame's Camille Broullire won in 20:03.3, while Kenosha Tremper's took second in 20:04.8.
Kaukauna (79) edged out Whitefish Bay (86) for the girls team title. Onalaska (99), Muskego (103), Kimberly (124), Slinger (156), Mequon Homestead (156), Menomonie (185), Marshfield (219), Kenosha Tremper (259), Kenosha Indian Trail (273) and Waunakee (315) rounded out the field.
Waupun duo takes on D2
While the Beaver Dam individuals were running in Hartland, Waupun's Rhyer Smit and Naomi Aalsma were competing at the Division 2 state meet in Colby.
Smit wrapped up his senior season by taking 21st in the boys meet. His time of 17:16.41 was just enough to beat Little Chute's Mason Genke (17:17.15).
The boys race was never in doubt. Madison Edgewood's Leo Richardson crossed the finish line in 15:47.05 to beat out second-place Hunter Krepline (16:31.15), of Brillion, and win the individual title after taking second last year.
Aalsma's first career state meet ended with a 58th-place finish and a time of 21:36.62.
Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton's Kayci Martensen (18:09.29) won her second straight state title. Two Rivers' Mikaela Helling (18:36.87) and Anna Gallagher (18:41.61) took second and third, respectively.
La Crosse Aquinas came home with the boys team title, while Winneconne claimed the girls meet.
Finger leads area individuals in D3
Dodgeland's Evan Finger ran to a 30th-place finish at the Division 3 boys meet in West Salem. The senior used a time of 17:33.61 to beat out a pack that also included Parkview's Avery Crane (17:35.93) and Butternut's Mike Brown (17:36.44).
Horicon's Austin Zamorano checked in at 18:30.48. The junior took 63rd overall as the only member of the Marshmen to reach state.
It was tight at the top, with Durand's Parker Schneider (16:05.78) finishing just ahead of Cashton's Jarrett Carpenter. Sheboygan Area Lutheran scored 56 points to easily beat out Brookwood (121) for the team title.
The girls meet was a bit closer, with Lancaster (93) and Ozaukee (103) leading the field.
Dodgeland's Ava Raasch made herself known in her first trip to state. The freshman's time of 20:41.97 was good for 31st out of 112 runners.
Manitowoc Lutheran junior Brooklyn Luebke won the individual title in 18:55.53.
