Wisconsin Dells senior Laura Beghin shattered her season-best time, leading the Chiefs to an 11th-place finish out of 35 teams at the Midwest Invitational in Janesville on Saturday.
Beghin finished eighth overall out 238 runners with a time of 19 minutes, 11 seconds. That put her just 36 seconds behind Sun Prairie’s Kate Kopotic, who won the girls race in 18:35. The time was also the first time Beghin ran under 20 minutes this season, with her previous best time being a 20:02, which she ran at the Onalaska and River Valley Invites earlier this season.
Also medaling at the meet for Wisconsin Dells was fellow senior Lindsay Cunningham, who 26th in 19:58. That time for Cunningham was also a season best, as her previous best time this year was a 20:09 run at Onalaska at the beginning of the season.
Other results for the Wisconsin Dells girls included Hailey Anchor in 79th (20:59), Emily Cunningham in 98th (21:19), Megan Jones in 155th (22:07), Tessa Ketelhut in 158th (22:09) and Destiny Whitebreast in 169th (22:18). Whitebreast’s time was also a new season best, beating the 22:46 she ran at Onalaska.
The Wisconsin Dells girls finished with 352 points as a team. The meet was won by Hinsdale Central (Illinois), who finished with 85 points.
The Wisconsin Dells boys finished in 39th place out of 40 teams with 1,046 points. Madison La Follette finished first with 106 points.
Leading the Wisconsin Dells boys was senior Pablito Schulz, who finished 76th in 17:17.
Other results for the Wisconsin Dells boys varsity included Lawson Machovec in 228th (19:09), Bryson Funmaker in 238th (19:21), Patrick Cooley in 253rd (19:44), John Hernandez-Ruiz in 256th (19:53), John Leger in 260th (20:04) and Damien Funmaker in 265th (20:22).
Finishing with new season-best times for Wisconsin Dells were Bryson Funmaker, Machovec, Hernandez-Ruiz and Leger.
Next up for Wisconsin Dells is the Nightfall Classic, which will be run on Friday night at the Spring Brook Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
