WAUNAKEE — For Pardeeville sophomore Nathan Brant, Thursday’s Trailways Conference Meet would provide a good measuring stick to see if he’s ready to make a run at qualifying for the WIAA State Championships when he runs at the Division 3 Westfield Sectional on Oct. 26.
The good news for Brant is that he returned home from the conference meet brimming with confidence after leading the Bulldogs to a fourth-place finish while finishing in ninth place overall with a time of 18 minutes, 30 seconds.
“I’m very satisfied. I feel like I gave it my all and that’s what matters,” Brant said. “It was a tough course, but we did our best. I’m proud of our team.”
The course at Ripp Park, where the Trailways Conference Meet was held Thursday, has runners climb up a long and steep hill, not once, but twice, testing a runner’s endurance. The course is similar to the one Brant and his teammates will run in nine days in Westfield at sectionals, as both feature a grueling climb.
“That hill (in Westfield) is a lot faster, a lot steeper, while this hill is more gradual,” Brant said. “But still, it gives you that experience you need.”
The first time runners had to climb the big hill at Ripp Park was shortly after the start of the race. The second climb came at about the halfway point. Brant said the hill factored into his strategy for the race.
“You want to charge out to the front, but not too much. You don’t want to die on the hill,” Brant said. “Once you get down, you charge through the first lap and hope the momentum carries you through.”
Brant’s finish earned him second-team all-conference honors, but he was less than a second out of a top-seven finish, which would have landed him on the first team.
The Pardeeville boys finished with 125 points, beating fifth-place Horicon by eight points. Orfordville Parkview won the boys title with 67 points.
After Brant, the next Bulldogs to finish in the boys race were junior Spencer Smith, who was 24th in 19:41, and junior Keeley Roberts, who was 30th in 19:51.
The Randolph/Cambria- Friesland boys finished 10th as a team with 236 points. Leading the charge for the RCF boys was junior Ricardo Castilo, who was 33rd with a time of 19:58.
The Rio/Fall River boys finished 11th with 253 points. The top finisher for the Rebel boys was freshman Todd Bateson, who was 47th in 20:53.
The top area girls team at the meet was Randolph/Cambria- Friesland in third place with 107 points. Oshkosh Lourdes, the top-ranked team in the state in Division 3 won the meet with 23 points, while Dodgeland was second with 71.
You have free articles remaining.
The Randolph/Cambria-Friesland girls had two runners earn honorable mention, which went to the runners who finished from 15th to 21st place. Leading the RCF girls was freshman Kamber Pekarske, who was 16th in 23:03, and senior Mariah DeVries, who was 19th in 23:57. Randolph/Cambria-Friesland nearly had a third runner earn honorable mention, as sophomore Leanna Dykstra was 23rd in 24:27.
The Pardeeville girls ended up in fifth place with 138 points. The Bulldog girls were led by senior Josie DeLapp, who just barely earned honorable mention by finishing 21st in 24:05. Other top finishes for the Pardeeville girls came from senior Callie Brouette and freshman Raelyn Guenther. Brouette finished 31st in 25:00, while Guenther was 32nd in 25:07.
The Rio/Fall River girls finished in 10th place with 229 points. Rio/Fall River’s top finish came from freshman Riley Landsverk, who was 41st in 25:39, while sophomore Mykenzie Fagan was 48th in 26:07.
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE MEET
GIRLS
Team scores: Oshkosh Lourdes 23, Dodgeland 71, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 107, Princeton/Green Lake 112, Pardeeville 138, Orfordville Parkview 174, Markesan 186, Johnson Creek 201, Horicon 212, Rio/Fall River 229, Beaver Dam Wayland 235, Madison Country Day, Palmyra-Eagle and Oshkosh Valley Christian incomplete.
First team all-conference (places 1-7): 1, Ellen Moore, OL, 20:10; 2, Molly Moore, OL, 20:53; 3, Ella Whinney, MCD, 21:00; 4, Hannah Constable, JC, 21:08; 5, Ally Czeshinski, PE, 21:11; 6, Leah Patterson, OVC, 21:36; 7, Paige Valley, OP, 21:52. Second team all-conference (8-14): 8, Mary Husman, OL, 21:53; 9, Michaela Jones, PE, 21:56; 10, Kaitlin Pickart, Dod, 21:56; 11, Mackenzie Stelter, OL, 22:03; 12, Addie Masini, OL, 22:03; 13, Mirande Firari, Dod, 22:06; 14, Brielle Blome, Dod, 22:09. Honorable mention (15-21): 15, Emma Moore, PGL, 22:52; 16, Kamber Pekarske, RCF, 23:03; 17, Addy Hafemeister, OL, 23:09; 18, Sayrah Benzing, Dod, 23:19; 19, Mariah DeVries, RCF, 23:57; 20, Torrie Thomas, Mark, 23:59; 21, Josie DeLapp, Pard, 24:05.
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland: 12, Kamber Pekarske 23:03; 15, Mariah DeVries 23:57; 19, Leanna Dykstra 24:27; 23, Maddie DeVries 24:48; 38, Mary Geurts 26:00. Pardeeville: 17, Josie DeLapp 24:05; 26, Callie Brouette 25:00; 27, Raelyn Guenther 25:07; 31, Addisyn Guenther 25:18; 37, Danielle Edgar 25:54; 64, Hanna Heil 32:27. Rio/Fall River: 34, Riley Landsverk 25:39; 40, Mykenzie Fagan 26:07; 48, Sarah Hagenow 26:53; 53, Annie Braatz 24:34; 54, Keira Wylesky 28:46; 56, Julia Nashold 29:20; 57, Emma Freeman 29:20.
BOYS
Team scores: Orfordville Parkview 67, Palmyra-Eagle 88, Oshkosh Valley Christian 92, Pardeeville 125, Horicon 133, Beaver Dam Wayland 146, Princeton/Green Lake 162, Madison Country Day 171, Oshkosh Lourdes 192, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 236, Rio/Fall River 253, Dodgeland, Markesan and Johnson Creek incomplete.
First team all-conference (places 1-7): 1, Peyton Kane, OL, 17:24; 2, Evan Finger, Dod, 18:00; 3, Griffin Hughland, BDW, 18:13; 4, Drew Benson, BDW, 18 15; 5, Logan McDonald, Hor, 18:18; 6, Zander Wilson, OP, 18:27; 7, Dylan Gruss, JC, 18:29. Second team all-conference (8-14): 8, Max Wolfram, OP, 18:30; 9, Nathan Brant, Pard, 18:30; 10, Jacob Stroh, PE, 18:30; 11, Joshua Geffers, OVC, 18:35; 12, Avery Crane, OP, 18:35; 13, Elijah Wade, OVC, 18:52; 14, Aiden Schmick, Mark, 18:54. Honorable mention (15-21): 15, Jacob Hammond, PE, 18:59; 16, Keltin Stakston, MCD, 19:14; 17, Christian Nehls, Hor, 19:20; 18, Joel Bowman, PGL, 19:20; 19, Alan Zacharias, Mark, 19:24; 20, Kolten Smith, OP, 19:27; 21, Logan Pickart, Dod, 19:28.
Pardeeville: 7, Nathan Brant 18:30; 19, Spencer Smith 19:41; 25, Keeley Roberts 19:51; 36, Erik Brouette 20:38; 38, Mason Walters 20:43; 44, Dylan Lancelle 21:01; 51, Alex Shaw 21:35. Randolph/Cambria-Friesland: 27, Ricardo Castilo 19:58; 40, Aidan Bobholz 20:51; 46, Nolan Kohlbeck 21:15; 54, Kolin Rank 21:50; 69, Tucker Nelson 23:25; 71, Isaac Albrecht 23:49; 74, Ross Dzibinski 25:40. Rio/Fall River: 41, Todd Bateson 20:53; 45, Adam Bristol 21:08; 47, Josh Dietzenbach 21:20; 58, Isaac Severson 22:16; 62, Dylan Freeman 22:26; 68, Pierce Braatz 23:20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)