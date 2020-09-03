PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Brant leads Pardeeville at Cam-Rock Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One year after qualifying for the WIAA state meet, Pardeeville’s Nathan Brant finished in sixth place in the boys race, leading the Bulldog boys to a fourth place finish at the Cam-Rock Invitational in Rockdale on Thursday.

Brant finished in 18 minutes, 55.35 seconds. Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson won the boys race in 16:40.55. Brant’s finish helped the Pardeeville boys finish in fourth place with 137 points. Host Deerfield/Cambridge won the boys competition with 28 points.

Other top finishers for the Pardeeville boys were Spencer Smith in 34th place (22:06), Keeley Roberts in 41st (22:30) and Colin Smith in 43rd (22:50).

The Rio/Fall River boys finished in fifth place with 155 points. Leading the Rebel boys was sophomore Josh Dietzenbach in 24th place (21:17) and freshman Sam Salzman in 26th (21:19).

The Westfield and Randolph/Cambria-Friesland boys teams didn’t have enough runners to field a team, but still had some notable finishes. Westfield sophomore Noah Anason finished 19th (20:37). Senior Ricardo Castilo was the top boys finisher for Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, finishing in 46th (23:19).