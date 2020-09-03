PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Brant leads Pardeeville at Cam-Rock Invite

One year after qualifying for the WIAA state meet, Pardeeville’s Nathan Brant finished in sixth place in the boys race, leading the Bulldog boys to a fourth place finish at the Cam-Rock Invitational in Rockdale on Thursday.
Brant finished in 18 minutes, 55.35 seconds. Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson won the boys race in 16:40.55. Brant’s finish helped the Pardeeville boys finish in fourth place with 137 points. Host Deerfield/Cambridge won the boys competition with 28 points.
Other top finishers for the Pardeeville boys were Spencer Smith in 34th place (22:06), Keeley Roberts in 41st (22:30) and Colin Smith in 43rd (22:50).
The Rio/Fall River boys finished in fifth place with 155 points. Leading the Rebel boys was sophomore Josh Dietzenbach in 24th place (21:17) and freshman Sam Salzman in 26th (21:19).
The Westfield and Randolph/Cambria-Friesland boys teams didn’t have enough runners to field a team, but still had some notable finishes. Westfield sophomore Noah Anason finished 19th (20:37). Senior Ricardo Castilo was the top boys finisher for Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, finishing in 46th (23:19).
The Westfield girls put three runners in the top 14 on their way to finishing in third place with 60 points. Leading the lady Pioneers was freshmen Kaylee Kind, who finished third overall in 23:53. Other top finishers for the Westfield girls were sophomore Kayla Tassler in 11th (26:10) and sophomore Mary Shirley in 14th (26:57).
The Rio/Fall River girls finished in fourth place with 90 points. Sophomore Riley Landsverk led the Rio/Fall River co-op in 19th place with a time of 27:21. Other top finishers for the lady Rebels came from senior Sarah Hagenow in 25th (28:02) and junior Mykenzie Fagan in 28th (28:34).
Sophomore Raelyn Guenther was the only Pardeeville girl competing on Thursday. She finished 20th overall in 27:30.
The Randolph/Cambria-Friesland girls also didn’t have enough runners to fill a team on Thursday, but did have sophomore Kamber Pekarske finish eighth overall in 24:29.
CAM-ROCK INVITATIONAL
GIRLS
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 27, Deerfield/Cambridge 47, Westfield 60, Rio/Fall River 95, Johnson Creek 151, Pardeeville inc.
Top-five individuals: 1, Nemeth, ME, 23:31.3; 2, Brown, DC, 23:53.4; 3, Kind, We, 23:53.9; 4, Schmude, DC, 24:10.6; 5, Cataldo, ME, 24:10.8.
Westfield — 3, Kind, 23:53.9; 11, Tassler, 26:10.1; 14, Shirley, 26:57.7; 24, Hoffa, 27:55.1; 31, Shimpach, 29:17.4; 38, Alcorta, 31:10.8; 44, Reetz, 32:43.4. Rio/Fall River — 19, Landsverk, 27:21.7; 25, Hagenow, 28:02.7; 28, Fagan, 28:34.5; 34, Braatz, 30:07.5; 35, Bauman, 30:23.2; 37, Cook, 30:46.6; 42, Ennis, 32:13.3; 43, J. Nashold, 32:29.6; 48, Wylesky, 35:24.9; 49, Freeman, 36:28.0; 50, Dobratz, 36:28.1; 52, H. Nashold, 37:02.9; 53, Risgaard, 37:09.9. Pardeeville — 20, Guenther, 27:30.3. At CamRock Park, Rockdale, 5,000 meters.
CAM-ROCK INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: Deerfield/Cambridge 28, Madison Edgewood 32, Marshall 92, Pardeeville 137, Rio/Fall River 155, Walworth Big Foot 165, Johnson Creek 171, Hartland University Lake 180, Westfield inc.
Top-five individuals: 1, Richardson, ME, 16:40.6; 2, Huffman, DC, 17:17.3; 3, Kimmel, DC, 18:45.9; 4, Nikolay, DC, 18:50.8; 5, Linderoth, ME, 18:54.9.
Pardeeville — 6, Brant, 18:55.4; 34, S. Smith, 22:06.9; 41, Roberts, 22:30.6; 43, C. Smith, 22:50.2; 62, Price, 26:08.9; 77, Kuhn, 28:28.2. Rio/Fall River — 24, Dietzenbach, 21:17.5; 26, Salzman, 21:19.5; 48, Severson, 23:26.5; 56, Simons, 24:24.6; 57, Schneider, 24:33.8; 69, Bender, 27:28.0; 72, Braatz, 27:33.0; 75, Beal, 28:06.2; 80, Counard, 28:56.4; 81, Freeman, 29:21.2; 84, Lang, 30:46.2; 85, Smith, 31:08.2. Westfield — 19, Anason, 20:38.0; 38, Meiller, 22:22.0; 49, Carey, 23:29.2; 66, Klitzke, 26:21.0. At CamRock Park, Rockdale, 5,000 meters.
